Saturday, January 21, 2017

Pincher Creek Dolphin Swim Club AGM Feb. 2

Pincher Creek Dolphin Swim Club AGM
Thursday, February 2, 2017
7:30 pm at the Parent Link Centre
Friday, January 20, 2017

Taber man crtitically injured while walking on Hwy 3 near Coaldale

RCMP Alberta - On January 20, 2017 at 7:40 p.m. Coaldale RCMP and Lethbridge Fire/EMS were dispatched to a pedestrian vehicle collision on Highway 3 at the Sunnyside Road just east of the City of Lethbridge. The initial investigation reveals a pickup truck was travelling eastbound on Highway 3 and struck a 47 year old man from Taber, Alberta while he was on Highway 3. The exact point of impact appears to be close to the driving lane. The man was wearing dark clothing. At time of the collision the road was dry, weather mild but dark with no artificial light in the area.
Castle parks draft management plan released today at Pincher Creek event


Premier Rachel Notley, Minister Shannon Phillips, and private citizens at today's announcement
Photos/video C. Davis/T.Lucas except where otherwise noted

C. Davis / T. Lucas - Today, Friday January 20, 2017, a press conference was held at Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village in Pincher Creek.   Presenters included Premier Rachel Notley, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office Shannon Phillips, and Piikani First Nation Chief Stanley Charles Grier.  The occasion was the official release of the Castle Provincial Park and Castle Wildland Provincial Park Draft Management Plan, which among other things sets the boundaries of the expanded Castle Wildland Provincial Park and the new Castle Provincial Park.
Leduc RCMP saves French Bulldog puppies

RCMP Alberta - On January 19, the Leduc RCMP received information that 5 French Bulldog Puppies were being imported from Budapest, Hungary. A male was to collect the animals, but was recognized from recent media attention to be on conditions to: not participate or be involved in any business involving pets or animals including volunteer work or business organizations whose main purpose is dealing with animals. Those conditions stem from multiple charges before the courts for Cruelty to Animals.
RCMP warns of heroin laced with Carfentanil

RCMP Alberta - The RCMP has been involved in an ongoing drug investigation in Strathcona County since October, 2016, during the course of which some quantities of heroin were seized and found to contain the extremely dangerous and potentially lethal drug, Carfentanil.
AWC: Long overdue protection for Castle wilderness

Alberta Wilderness Assocation - An Order in Council for the Castle Parks was passed on Thursday, January 19th that expands the previously announced Castle Wildland Provincial Park boundaries. Coupled with an announcement today by Premier Notley that all illegal off-highway vehicle (OHV) trails will be closed immediately and all others will be phased out over the next few years, Alberta Wilderness Association (AWA) recognizes the significant progress being made to offer true protection to the essential ecosystems within the Castle boundaries that are so desperately in need of restoration.
Okotoks, Turner Valley and Vulcan RCMP looking for man wanted on numerous offences

Wanted: Cole McLean
RCMP Alberta - RCMP in southern Alberta are looking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on charges from three detachments.

Cole McLean's truck
28 year old Cole Stuart Mclean is wanted on numerous charges including Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, Failing to Appear, Possession of stolen property, and failing to comply with recognizance. The charges stem from investigations in Vulcan, Okotoks and Turner Valley. He is known to travel throughout southern Alberta and may be operating a white, Dodge, 1-ton mega cab, flat deck truck with a tool box on the back.
STEP 2017 program launches today

Labour Minister Christina Gray meets with a kindergarten student and employee at the Jasper Place Child and Family Resource Centre. The permanent staff member was a STEP student at the centre in 2016.

Government of Alberta - Starting today, Alberta employers looking to hire students for summer 2017 can now apply for the Summer Temporary Employment Program (STEP).
Albertans reminded to cook shellfish to reduce risk of illness

Alberta Health Services - Ten cases of gastrointestinal illness potentially linked to consumption of raw oysters are under investigation in the Edmonton Zone, prompting Alberta Health Services (AHS) to remind all Albertans of the risk of illness associated with consumption of raw shellfish.
Thursday, January 19, 2017

Southern Alberta communities awarded over $4.8 million from Canada 150 fund, including $463,000 for Pincher Creek spray park

Town of Pincher Creek draft conceptual drawings of the water slide and spray park

T. Lucas / C. Davis - Western Economic Diversification Canada yesterday announced a total federal investment of $4,899,327 in grants from three different programs, the 150 Community Infrastructure Program. and Canadian Heritage’s Canada 150 Fund and Canada Cultural Spaces Fund for ten southern Alberta projects "that celebrate our communities and shared heritage" by helping those communities "modernize local recreation facilities, as well as improve social and cultural infrastructure and programs."
“A great legacy for Canada 150 and wonderful addition to the Town of Pincher Creek” - Mayor Don Anderberg, Town of Pincher Creek
Among those projects, the Town of Pincher Creek was awarded a Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program grant of $463,000 to enhance the Pincher Creek Multi-Purpose Facility on Main Street with the addition of a spray park, water re-circulation system, water slide, and landscaping. According to the Town, the facility enhancement will be installed to the north of the facility. "The Town of Pincher Creek has budgeted up to one million dollars for this project including the grant, with an additional contingency for spray park donations. The Town of Pincher Creek is aiming to have the spray park ready for operation in celebration of Canada’s 150th Birthday on July 1st, 2017 and the remainder to be complete by December 31, 2017."
Coaldale man charged with sexual assault of teen

Registered sex offender Trevor Pritchard charged
RCMP Alberta - On the morning of January 18, 2017 the Coaldale RCMP were informed of a sexual assault of a 15 year old female at a residence in Coaldale on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.
CNP Fire/Rescue Department December monthly report


CNP Fire/Rescue

The Fire/Rescue Department responded to a total of 14 Emergency calls for the month of December:
3 Alarm Bells
4 Motor Vehicle Collisions
1 Vehicle Fire
5 Public Service Calls
1 EMS Assist
Respiratory Syncytial Virus data prompts illness reminder

Alberta Health Services - Due to an increased number of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) outbreaks and positive lab specimens across the province, Alberta Health Services (AHS) is reminding all Albertans to practise good respiratory etiquette and refrain from visiting infants, children and vulnerable individuals when sick.
St. Michael's Dragons and Cardston Cougars tops at 2017 Halton Jr Girls basketball tourney


A First Place - St. Michael's Dragons
B First Place - Cardston Cougars
Chris Davis - Last Friday and Saturday the Matthew Halton Gym was the busy site of the 2017 Halton Hawks Junior Girls A and B invitational basketball tournament.  12 teams played in a total of four pools for preliminary games before contesting in A and B final games.
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Alberta government moves forward with panel to strengthen child intervention

Government of Alberta - Members have been selected for a panel that will explore ways to improve Alberta’s child intervention system. The Ministerial Panel on Child Intervention will make recommendations to improve Alberta’s child death review process, propose actions to strengthen the child intervention system, and explore the systemic issues that lead to children coming into government care.
Canada 150 grant to facilitate upgrades to Max Bell pool at U of L

University of Lethbridge - The Max Bell Regional Aquatic Centre at the University of Lethbridge will get some much-needed improvements thanks to the federal government’s Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program, the Canada 150 Fund and the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.
YPM is now Avail CPA - same great people, new name

Avail CPA

 Featuring
Brian Nelson CPA, CA
PARTNER
  • Has lived in Fort Macleod since 2012
  • Involved in Chamber of Commerce, volunteering for the Antique Show, Santa Claus Parade, Business Awards Gala, local church congregation
  • Grew up helping on dad and grandpa's cattle ranch in Mountain View
  • Works with agriculture and small-to-medium sized business to make their operations better
Pincher Creek Curling Club upcoming events

Pincher Creek Curling Club

Have fun and stay active! We have upcoming bonspiels you can come to watch or join in for the fun!


Upcoming bonspiels and meetings:

January 20 - 22  Combo Bonspiel Mens and Womens teams

February 1 Emergency General Meeting  6:00 pm at the Pincher Creek Curling Rink. All members please attend.

February 6 - 11 Town and Country Bonspiel Novice or experienced players welcome to form or join a team.

February 17 - 19 Alberta Sturling Curling Championships Open to teams - no qualifiers.



Silver Spray Car Wash theft suspects sought

Suspects and suspect vehicle
RCMP Pincher Creek - Sometime during the evening of Friday January 13, 2017 three individuals driving an older model motor home attended the Silver Spray car wash at 988 Waterton Avenue in Pincher Creek. The three suspects were observed on surveillance cameras located throughout the business parking inside the car wash then gaining access to the automated cash machine. Several hundred dollars worth of coins were stolen from the machine. The suspects also damaged the overhead door to the car wash when the motor home they were operating struck the door when they pulled into the wash bay. There were no employees at the car wash at the time of the theft. Suspect one is a male wearing a yellow jacket and distinctive ball cap, Suspect two is a white male wearing dark clothing, sunglasses and has facial hair. Suspect three is a female.

Pincher Creek RCMP is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the three suspects in this theft.

If you have any information, please call the Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6010. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Pincher Creek Minor Hockey update to Jan. 15, 2017

2016/17 Pincher Creek Novice Chinooks
Headlines:
Novice Chinooks win two at home
Atom Chinooks lose two on road
Peewee Chinooks win two more
A win and a tie for Midget Huskies
Bantam Chinooks to host tournament this weekend
Pincher Creek Foundation seeks financial administrator

Financial Administrator

Pincher Creek Foundation is a non-profit organization, providing housing for Seniors and Families within the Pincher Creek area, since 1960.

Job Details: Full Time Days, 40 hours per week, Monday to Friday, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

Chinook basketball: Dragons defeat Panthers and Pandas

Dragons vs Panthers
  • Dragons Boys win first place at St. Mary's tournament
Chris Davis -  St. Michael's Sr. Boys and Girls Dragons basketball teams hosted their Crowsnest Pass counterparts at the Dale Wentz Memorial Gymnasium on January 11, and won both games by wide margins.
Mustangs well represented at Alberta's ABC Border Bowl victory

Former Mustangs at the 2016 ABC Border Bowl:
Austin Bruder, Thane Buckingham, Riley Sokownin
(Kim Buckingham photos)

Chris Davis - Way back on December 10 Alberta won the annual 2016 ABC Border Bowl Current Stars Game at Chilliwack BC's Exhibition Park, an event that organizers now refer to as  the "2016 ABC Snow Bowl".  The game featured athletes in grades 11 and 12 from Alberta and British Columbia.  The two teams played in a foot and a half to two feet of snow, with the snow still falling.  Alberta won 8-6.  Three young men familiar to Pincher Creek Mustangs fans were on the Alberta team: Austin Bruder (Left Tackle Offence, Pincher Creek Mustangs). Riley Sokownin (QB Lethbridge's Winston Churchhill Bulldogs), and Thane Buckingham (Strong Side Linebacker, Taber's WR Rebels).  All three began their football careers as Pincher Creek Mustangs.  Also in attendance was Dennis Sokownin, who coached all three nine years ago.
Fox Theatre show times

Fox Theatre hotline 403-627-3444

Showing January 13 - 19:

MOANA
In 2D only, rated General 
7:00 and 8:45 nightly. 

MONSTER TRUCKS
3D, rated PG
7:10 and 9:10 nightly
Wednesday is 2D only

Showing January 20-26:

MONSTER TRUCKS
3D, rated PG
7:00 and 9:00 nightly
Sat & Sun matinee at 2:00 pm in 2D

xXx: THE RETURN OF XANDER CAGE
3D, rated 14A
7:10 and 9:10  nightly  
Sunday Matinee at  3:00 pm in 2D
Also 2D Wednesdays

Held Over for  Matinees:

 MOANA in 2D  
Saturday at 2:00
Sunday at 1:30 pm
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Caroline man sentenced to 3 years imprisonment for sex offences against a minor

RCMP Alberta - On August 18, 2016 Innisfail RCMP entered into an investigation involving sexual offences of a minor. Nathan Kyle Pixley of Caroline AB was arrested and subsequently charged with a number of sexual offences involving that same minor. On January 16, 2017 Nathan Pixley entered a guilty plea to luring a child plus three additional sexually related offences on a minor. Pixley was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment, less 225 days pre-trial custody and is to have no contact with his victim.
