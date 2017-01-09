Weather

Monday, January 9, 2017

Winter driving conditions persist for much of Alberta

Click here for current Highway 3 conditions at Cowley.
Elk Valley wins 2017 Pincher Creek Midget tournament

First place: Elk Valley Wild
Second Place: Pincher Creek Huskies
Third place: Picture Butte Blades
Chris Davis - Pincher Creek's Midget Huskies hosted a non-league tournament at the Memorial Community Centre Arena.  Four teams participated in a total of eight games, including Elk Valley's Wild, Picture Butte's Blades, and High River's Foothills Flyers.  Elk Valley won all four of their games by convincing margins to win the tournament.  The Huskies earned second place despite being ultimately reduced to eight active players due to injuries sustained over the course of the weekend. The Blades earned third place by defeating the Flyers in a shootout.  Overall it was a dynamic tournament featuring well-matched teams.
Sunday, January 8, 2017

Resignation of Bishop Frederick Henry, appointment of Bishop William McGrattan

Bishop Frederick B. Henry

Catholic Archdiocese of Calgary/Diocese of Petersborough - In accordance with canon 401 § ii of the Code of Canon Law, his Holiness Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Most Reverend Frederick B. Henry as Bishop of the Diocese of Calgary due to health concerns.  Most Rev. Luigi Bonazzi, Apostolic Nuncio to Canada, announces that the Holy Father has named Bishop William Terrence McGrattan, currently the Bishop of the Diocese of Peterborough, as his successor.
Shots fired during serving of arrest warrant at Stoney Nakoda First Nation


Update: Mr. Deangelo Powderface has turned himself in to Cochrane RCMP. Police are no longer looking for anyone in regards to this crime. Thanks to all of you who assisted with this matter.
RCMP Alberta - RCMP were serving an arrest warrant yesterday on the Stoney Nakoda First Nations (Morley Alberta). While serving the warrant, shots were fired. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has taken the lead on the incident.

RCMP K-Division Major Crimes Unit was actively investigating the homicide of 27-year-old Lorenzo “Billy” Bearspaw who was first reported missing by his sister on Jan. 3, 2017. RCMP Special Tactical Operations (STO) as well as Police Dog Services (PDS) were engaged in search efforts as part of the missing persons investigation. On Jan 6, 2017 at 12:35 pm, PDS found the body of Lorenzo Bearsaw on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.
Vertical Church grand opening Jan. 15

(ad)
You are invited to join us
for the Grand Opening of Vertical Church Pincher Creek
January 15, 2017 at 10:30am
1200 Ken Thornton Blvd, Pincher Creek More info go to : WWW.VERTICALCHURCH.CA
Why does it matter?


Pastor Chris Ney - We go through the day, still looking for answers, we strive to pay the bills and maybe have a little something left over which if we are honest doesn’t happen to long. Sooner or later we are left wondering does it all even matter, the bills just keep coming and it never seems like we can get ahead. This can happen to any of us if we strive for what the world wants, and if we try to live how we see everyone else living.
Remembering those affected by Bovine TB - a prayer of lament

Joyce Sasse - We come to you, O God, remembering people who are hurting because of issues around Bovine TB: our ranchers are hurting, their families are hurting, their communities are filled with anxiety and pain.

There is so much uncertainty. Where did the TB come from? How far has it spread? How did it get here? Why do so many animals have to be destroyed when most of them have not even tested positive?
Pincher Creek weather from Environment Canada




Links lead to the Environment Canada website

Saturday, January 7, 2017

Bear spray deployed at Okotoks house party, suspect sought by police


RCMP Alberta - On January 6, 2017 at approximately 9:17 pm Okotoks RCMP were dispatched to a house party in the Air Ranch area in the Town of Okotoks where bear spray was deployed. A group, including the suspect who deployed the bear spray, fled the area in two vehicles and are believed to be from the City of Calgary.
Friday, January 6, 2017

Notes from Pincher Creek's councils to end of 2016

Dominik Kellington taking notes
 ^ Council for the Town of Pincher Creek was in session on Monday evening, December 12, 2016. Canyon School Grade 6 student Dominik Kellington was in attendance to understand the workings of local government better as a subject of study for his Social Studies class.

Election year for Town and MD councils
Town apologizes for TIPP payments process errors
2017 Joint Council Funding recipients
Recreation centre parking lot expansion approved
Recreation Advisory Committee appointments
MD council approves 2017 budget
Curling Club update
Emergency Services Commission update
Free swimming in 2017
MD appointments to Humane Society Advisory Committee
MD launches improved website
Town of Pincher Creek council approves 2017/2018 budgets

C. Davis/T. Lucas - At their December 12, 2016 meeting, council for the Town of Pincher Creek approved the 2017 and 2018 operating budgets, as prepared and recommended by Director of Finance and Human Resources Wendy Catonio.

The Town's 2017 operating budget has been set at $13,245,479 in total, with $11,992,656 anticipated in revenues and $1,253,264 in amortization expenditure for an anticipated cash surplus of $441 for the year. A 2017 capital budget of $11,716,702 for projects and transfers was approved as presented.
Lacombe area towing advisory issued

RCMP Alberta - Central Alberta Integrated Traffic Services has put out a Tow Advisory on Highway 2 from Lacombe to Highway 42 due to the extreme slippery road conditions. Police said that it is dangerous at this time to be towing vehicle in this area.
AB government annunces $1 million grant for non-profit energy efficiency audits

Government of Alberta - Non-profit and volunteer agencies will benefit from a $1-million grant to complete energy efficiency audits. Organizations can save money and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by determining areas for energy efficiency improvements.
Pincher Creek community busing update

Proposed Pincher Creek bus route (HDR Inc. graphic)

Chris Davis - According to documents in the Town of Pincher Creek's January 4, 2017 Committee of the Whole package, the Town has including the upcoming community busing service in their 2017 budget.  The cost of proposed bus, zones, and shelters has been set at $455,000. GreenTRIP grant funding will cover $303,333 of that amount and the Town will pay the remaining $151,666.
1 comment:

Stier - Bill 210 would correct past wrongs on property rights

MLA Pat Stier
Wildrose Party - Wildrose Livingstone-Macleod MLA Pat Stier introduced a private member's bill last session that would fundamentally improve a number of bad property rights laws on the Alberta books, the Wildrose Official Opposition said on January 5.
Fox Theatre show times

(ad)

Fox Theatre hotline 403-627-3444

Showing Jan. 6-12

Sing in 3D
nightly at 7:00 & 9:00
2D on Wednesday
Matinees in 2D on Friday and Saturday at 2:00 pm
rated G

Rogue One-A Star Wars Story
nightly at 6:45 & 9:15
2D on Wednesday
Matinees in 2D on Friday and Saturday at 2:00 pm
rated PG

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Dragons Days at St. Michael's

St. Michael's students with author/historian Gord Tolton at Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village

C. Davis T. Lucas - In late December the Middle School at St. Michael's held a three day immersive education event featuring a wide variety of activities for students to choose from, both inside the school and out in the community.  Activities included kayaking, curling, skating, pottery, beading, knitting, sewing, CPR and AED instruction, basketball camp, cooking at the community hall, volunteering at the food bank, Blackfoot drumming, Judo, and community/career presentations at Pincher Creek RCMP, Pincher Creek Emergency Services, and Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village.
Lethbridge College opens new regional campus in Pincher Creek


 Lethbridge College - Lethbridge College is expanding its services in southern Alberta, by opening a new regional campus in Pincher Creek. The campus officially became part of the college community in late December 2016, with the signing of a collaborative agreement between the college and five community partners in Pincher Creek.
Lower and middle-class Alberta families begin receiving carbon levy rebates today

Minister Hoffman sits with an Edmonton family to talk about the carbon levy rebate

Government of Alberta - Alberta families began receiving rebates today, helping them adjust to the new carbon levy and reduce their carbon footprint.  Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman met with an Edmonton family that received a rebate under the program.
1 comment:

Wildrose - carbon tax raising the cost of everything

Wildrose MLA Drew Barnes - The NDP’s risky carbon tax is now in effect – and the cost of everything is going up.
Power outages in Pincher Creek, Piikani, and Crowsnest Pass areas

There were power outages on January 4 and January 5 in the Pincher Creek, Crowsnest Pass, and Piikani areas.  FortisAlberta released the following information about the outages:
Armed robbery at gas bar in Blackfalds, suspects sought


RCMP Alberta - Blackfalds RCMP are looking for the public assistance in identifying two males who robbed the Co-op Gas Bar in Blackfalds.

On January 5, 2017 at approximately 6:40 am the Blackfalds RCMP responded to an armed robbery at the Co-op Gas Bar in Blackfalds. Two male suspects entered the store with long barrel firearms and pointed them at the store employees, demanding cash and cigarettes. The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes which was put in a black backpack. They fled the scene in a dark grey 4 door vehicle, possibly a Mazda, last seen heading northbound on Broadway Avenue in Blackfalds.
SGB Fitbodies announces new McEachern Street location

(ad)

I’m Sheryl Baker, and my goal is to help people with the daily struggle to build and maintain a happy, healthy lifestyle.

I’m not here to be a ‘trainer’ - I’m here to be your partner and motivator. I want to form lasting relationships while encouraging you to transform your life.
Accounting Technician employment opportunity

(ad)
Accounting Technician 
Pincher Creek Office 

Avail CPA is a unique and innovative team pursuing excellence in a fun environment. We truly care about our clients, our people, and our communities. We are seeking an experienced Accounting Technician to join our Pincher Creek team on a full or part time basis.
Full-time educational assistants required at Matthew Halton High School

(ad)
Full-Time Educational Assistants
Matthew Halton High School

Matthew Halton School requires two Full Time (1.0 FTE) Educational Assistants to work with special needs students. The successful candidates will provide assistance to students in an inclusive program to help meet the goals of the students’ learning plans.

For further information please contact Mrs. Tara Tanner, Principal, at 403-627-4414. Apply online at http://lrsd.ca/Careers.php. This competition will remain open until a suitable candidate is found.
