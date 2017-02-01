Toni Lucas
|David Poulsen with student Blake Coombs
Mary Coombs photo
- Matthew Halton High School celebrated Family Literacy Day on Friday, January 27 with a range of events including a story writing workshop and free reading time. One of the highlights off the day was a session with prolific Alberta author David Poulsen, who read from his latest book, 'And Then The Sky Exploded', followed by an informal question and answer period and book signing session.
Bear Snores On dramatic presentation
Another highlight the finale of the day. when grade 7 drama students performed three dramatic presentations: 'Bear Snores On', 'The Absolute True Story of the Three Little Pigs', and 'Click, Clack, Moo Cows Type', based on popular children's books.