Sunday, January 29, 2017

Deepening our perspective


Joyce Sasse, Spritual Gleanings - Once people named to the position of “Elder” held important responsibility in our church’s tradition, for they worked closely with the minister to care for the well-being of the congregation. But the terminology fell out of favour as younger people volunteered to serve on Church Councils and committees. 
Pope Francis: You can’t defend Christianity by being against refugees and other religions

In October of last year, as related by the Catholic Herald, Pope Francis addressed a pilgrimage of Catholics and Lutherans from Germany, saying the sin Jesus condemns most is hypocrisy.

“You cannot be a Christian without living like a Christian,” he said. “You cannot be a Christian without practicing the Beatitudes. You cannot be a Christian without doing what Jesus teaches us in Matthew 25.” This is a reference to Christ’s injunction to help the needy by such works of mercy as feeding the hungry, clothing the naked and welcoming the stranger.
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Pincher Creek councils notes to Jan. 24, 2016


Headlines:
  • Curling Club insurance woes discussed at Town council
  • Pincher Creek Emergency Management Agency update
  • Pincher Creek Emergency Services Commission levies approved
  • AHS supports Beaver Mines water project
  • Satoris Road update
  • Parent Link reaches lease agreement
  • Medically At Risk Drivers Pilot Project
  • Canadian Urban Transit Association membership for Town?
  • Highway 3 Twinning Development Association update
  • Wee libraries in Pincher Creek
  • MD councillor Marchuk angry about Castle parks plan
Beaver Mines General Store owner shares Castle parks plan concerns

Jeff McLarty
Chris Davis - Jeff McLarty and his wife Stephanie purchased the Beaver Mines General Store in December of 2015. The business offers an eclectic mix of goods and services, including gasoline, sundries, a deli and small dining area, gift items, artisan work, beer and liquor, firewood, propane, lodgings, and camping, hunting and fishing supplies. Located on Highway 774, the store is the last stop before Castle Mountain Resort (which is 20 km down the road southwest of Beaver Mines) and is at the doorway to the Castle parks area. The recently unveiled Castle parks draft management plan concerns McLarty.
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Toronto man arrested in Standoff on multiple charges

Charged - Dillon Andre McKenzie
Blood Tribe Police Service - On January 18, 2017 the Blood Tribe Police Service arrested a male at a residence in Standoff, Alberta located on the Blood Indian Reserve.  Investigation revealed the male was unlawfully in a residence that was property of Blood Tribe Housing and the accused was subsequently arrested. Upon searching the accused incidental to the arrest, he was found to be in the possession of crack cocaine, crystal meth, Canadian currency, and two cell phones. The accused was arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5000.
RCMP link armed robberies in central Alberta

Armed robbery suspects
Central Alberta District RCMP - The RCMP believe that five armed robberies which have occurred over the last 30 days in various central Alberta towns may be linked. Criminals cross jurisdictions all the time, so interagency collaboration is crucial to disrupting their operations. The Priority Crimes Task Force along with RCMP members from Red Deer, Ponoka, Sundre, Rimbey and Sylvan Lake Detachments are working together to share intelligence and solve the armed robberies which have occurred in the following areas.
Farm Succession Planning Seminars February 1

Free Farm Succession Planning Seminars
February 1, 2017
10:00 am – 12:00 pm Lebel mansion 696 Kettles St.
Protect Your Land and Your Legacy

Best Practices for Farm Succession
Calgary man arrested for luring Utah girl

ALERT - A 22-year-old man from Calgary is charged with luring a Utah girl. ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit partnered with Layton City Police in Utah on the investigation.
Monday, January 23, 2017

Pincher Creek Curling Club hosts 2017 Combo Bonspiel

C. Davis photos except where noted
  • Also: Insurance concerns to be discussed at Feb. 1 emergency meeting
Chris Davis - The Pincher Creek Curling Club hosted a Combo Bonspiel last weekend.  Eight men's teams and 6 ladies teams participated.  Winning the Men's side was Calgary's CCOTR (Canadian Club on the Rocks) team.  Pincher Creek's Lemire team won the Ladies side.
Pincher Creek Humane Society

Pincher Creek Humane Society/SPCA
Respect & Care for ALL Animals

Until further notice we are currently open to the public by appointment only. Call or email for after hour appointments.
Please check our website.


Pickles
Female

Annora Brown - From a woman's perspective

Annora Brown 1957
Joyce Sasse - As a child in Fort Macleod, Annora Brown was sensitive to the people around who pitied the fact “she had to grow up in a place like this.” But her mother insisted she learn to value what was right before her eyes. That made all the difference.
Registration renewal reminder from Pincher Creek License and Registry

Pincher Creek Licence and Registries would like to remind everyone that if your last name or company name begins with A,I,J,U,X, KE, and all numbered companies to please renew your registration.  The last day for renewal is January 31st.

Making healthy choices easier


Sonya Brown, Alberta Health Services - When it comes to promoting healthy weights, we’ve begun to understand the need to make the healthy choice the easy choice. This means ensuring that the environments where people live, work, learn and play have a positive effect on their health.
Alberta government sets out energy efficiency vision


Government of Alberta - Energy Efficiency Advisory Panel members, Jesse Row, Tanya Doran and Michele Aasgard, presented the panel’s final report to Minister Shannon Phillips and Graham Sucha, MLA, Calgary-Shaw, at Avalon Master Builder in Calgary (as pictured above).
Olds wins 2017 Bantam Chinooks tournament

First place - Olds Grizzlys
Third place - Airdrie Lightning
Pincher Voice honourable mention - RMAA Renegades

Chris Davis -  Pincher Creek's Bantam Chinooks hosted their home invitational tournament last weekend at the Memorial Community Centre Arena.  Six teams participated, including the Chinooks, Okotoks Oilers, Innisfail Flyers, RMAA Renegades (Carstairs area), Airdrie Lightning, and Olds Grizzlys.  After a total of 11 games, the Grizzlys earned first place and the Chinooks earned second place.  The Lightning edged the Renegades for third place with a game-deciding goal at only half a second left on the third period clock.  With the exception of games involving the Grizzlys, the teams were very closely matched throughout the tournament.  The Grizzlys dominated all their games with the exception of game 9 against the Lightning, which the Grizzlys still won 3-1.
Pincher Creek RCMP summary for Jan. 16-22, 2016


Pincher Creek RCMP - The following is an overview of the nature of the complaints that the Pincher Creek Detachment received for the noted period. Note that the summary indicates what was reported to the police and may not have been substantiated.

Total calls for service - 38
Assaults - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 1
Theft over $5000 - 1
Theft under $5000 - 2
Driving complaints (general) - 2
MV Collisions - 8
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 2
Assistance to General Public (general) - 2
Assistance to other agencies - 4
False Alarms - 4
Animal calls - 1
Prisoners held – 1
Sunday, January 22, 2017

Strengthening our communities


Joyce Sasse, Spiritual Gleanings - “Come in, come in and sit down – you are part of the family” is sung with gusto in many of our churches. But are we actually that inclusive?

One of our rural values encourages us to try to build healthy communities. We can choose to actively participate in this endeavour. Or we can simply let things float along and hope for the best!
You are important


Pastor Chris Ney - Sometimes in life we can all wonder why are we here, what does my life mean, am I even needed or important? We have all struggled from time to time with these very questions, and sometimes let it control us. Words from the past, even past mistakes can haunt us for a while, but is that a place we should live. Quick and easy answer is no, we should not live there but we do and even sometimes when we try to move forward others constantly remind us of our past.
Solutions and substitutions with Reena


Reena Nerbas

This week: Brightening stainless steel cutlery, lowest sudsing laundry detergent, preventing rice from glumping, bird feeder ideas, and more.
Saturday, January 21, 2017

Pincher Creek Dolphin Swim Club AGM Feb. 2

Pincher Creek Dolphin Swim Club AGM
Thursday, February 2, 2017
7:30 pm at the Parent Link Centre
Friday, January 20, 2017

Taber man crtitically injured while walking on Hwy 3 near Coaldale

RCMP Alberta - On January 20, 2017 at 7:40 p.m. Coaldale RCMP and Lethbridge Fire/EMS were dispatched to a pedestrian vehicle collision on Highway 3 at the Sunnyside Road just east of the City of Lethbridge. The initial investigation reveals a pickup truck was travelling eastbound on Highway 3 and struck a 47 year old man from Taber, Alberta while he was on Highway 3. The exact point of impact appears to be close to the driving lane. The man was wearing dark clothing. At time of the collision the road was dry, weather mild but dark with no artificial light in the area.
Castle parks draft management plan released at Pincher Creek event


Premier Rachel Notley, Minister Shannon Phillips, and private citizens at today's announcement
Photos/video C. Davis/T.Lucas except where otherwise noted

C. Davis / T. Lucas - Today, Friday January 20, 2017, a press conference was held at Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village in Pincher Creek.   Presenters included Premier Rachel Notley, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office Shannon Phillips, and Piikani First Nation Chief Stanley Charles Grier.  The occasion was the official release of the Castle Provincial Park and Castle Wildland Provincial Park Draft Management Plan, which among other things sets the boundaries of the expanded Castle Wildland Provincial Park and the new Castle Provincial Park.
Leduc RCMP saves French Bulldog puppies

RCMP Alberta - On January 19, the Leduc RCMP received information that 5 French Bulldog Puppies were being imported from Budapest, Hungary. A male was to collect the animals, but was recognized from recent media attention to be on conditions to: not participate or be involved in any business involving pets or animals including volunteer work or business organizations whose main purpose is dealing with animals. Those conditions stem from multiple charges before the courts for Cruelty to Animals.
RCMP warns of heroin laced with Carfentanil

RCMP Alberta - The RCMP has been involved in an ongoing drug investigation in Strathcona County since October, 2016, during the course of which some quantities of heroin were seized and found to contain the extremely dangerous and potentially lethal drug, Carfentanil.
AWC: Long overdue protection for Castle wilderness

Alberta Wilderness Assocation - An Order in Council for the Castle Parks was passed on Thursday, January 19th that expands the previously announced Castle Wildland Provincial Park boundaries. Coupled with an announcement today by Premier Notley that all illegal off-highway vehicle (OHV) trails will be closed immediately and all others will be phased out over the next few years, Alberta Wilderness Association (AWA) recognizes the significant progress being made to offer true protection to the essential ecosystems within the Castle boundaries that are so desperately in need of restoration.
