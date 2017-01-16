RCMP Alberta – Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify three men who robbed a man at gunpoint this morning as he walked to a bus stop.
RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at approximately 5:10 am on January 16 at the intersection of 59 Avenue and 68 Street*; as a 26 year old man was walking toward the bus stop on 59 Avenue, a black car driving northbound on 59 Avenue stopped and two of the three occupants pointed firearms at the victim, demanding his wallet. As the victim walked away after handing over his wallet, the two men holding guns fired several shots into the air. The victim was not injured in the robbery.