Monday, January 9, 2017
Winter driving conditions persist for much of Alberta
Click here for current Highway 3 conditions at Cowley.
Elk Valley wins 2017 Pincher Creek Midget tournament
|First place: Elk Valley Wild
|Second Place: Pincher Creek Huskies
|Third place: Picture Butte Blades
Chris Davis - Pincher Creek's Midget Huskies hosted a non-league tournament at the Memorial Community Centre Arena. Four teams participated in a total of eight games, including Elk Valley's Wild, Picture Butte's Blades, and High River's Foothills Flyers. Elk Valley won all four of their games by convincing margins to win the tournament. The Huskies earned second place despite being ultimately reduced to eight active players due to injuries sustained over the course of the weekend. The Blades earned third place by defeating the Flyers in a shootout. Overall it was a dynamic tournament featuring well-matched teams.
Sunday, January 8, 2017
Resignation of Bishop Frederick Henry, appointment of Bishop William McGrattan
|Bishop Frederick B. Henry
Catholic Archdiocese of Calgary/Diocese of Petersborough - In accordance with canon 401 § ii of the Code of Canon Law, his Holiness Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Most Reverend Frederick B. Henry as Bishop of the Diocese of Calgary due to health concerns. Most Rev. Luigi Bonazzi, Apostolic Nuncio to Canada, announces that the Holy Father has named Bishop William Terrence McGrattan, currently the Bishop of the Diocese of Peterborough, as his successor.
Shots fired during serving of arrest warrant at Stoney Nakoda First Nation
RCMP Alberta - RCMP were serving an arrest warrant yesterday on the Stoney Nakoda First Nations (Morley Alberta). While serving the warrant, shots were fired. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has taken the lead on the incident.
RCMP K-Division Major Crimes Unit was actively investigating the homicide of 27-year-old Lorenzo “Billy” Bearspaw who was first reported missing by his sister on Jan. 3, 2017. RCMP Special Tactical Operations (STO) as well as Police Dog Services (PDS) were engaged in search efforts as part of the missing persons investigation. On Jan 6, 2017 at 12:35 pm, PDS found the body of Lorenzo Bearsaw on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.
Vertical Church grand opening Jan. 15
You are invited to join us
for the Grand Opening of Vertical Church Pincher Creek
January 15, 2017 at 10:30am
1200 Ken Thornton Blvd, Pincher Creek More info go to : WWW.VERTICALCHURCH.CA
Why does it matter?
Pastor Chris Ney - We go through the day, still looking for answers, we strive to pay the bills and maybe have a little something left over which if we are honest doesn’t happen to long. Sooner or later we are left wondering does it all even matter, the bills just keep coming and it never seems like we can get ahead. This can happen to any of us if we strive for what the world wants, and if we try to live how we see everyone else living.
Remembering those affected by Bovine TB - a prayer of lament
There is so much uncertainty. Where did the TB come from? How far has it spread? How did it get here? Why do so many animals have to be destroyed when most of them have not even tested positive?
Saturday, January 7, 2017
Bear spray deployed at Okotoks house party, suspect sought by police
Friday, January 6, 2017
Notes from Pincher Creek's councils to end of 2016
|Dominik Kellington taking notes
Election year for Town and MD councils
Town apologizes for TIPP payments process errors
2017 Joint Council Funding recipients
Recreation centre parking lot expansion approved
Recreation Advisory Committee appointments
MD council approves 2017 budget
Curling Club update
Emergency Services Commission update
Free swimming in 2017
MD appointments to Humane Society Advisory Committee
MD launches improved website
Town of Pincher Creek council approves 2017/2018 budgets
The Town's 2017 operating budget has been set at $13,245,479 in total, with $11,992,656 anticipated in revenues and $1,253,264 in amortization expenditure for an anticipated cash surplus of $441 for the year. A 2017 capital budget of $11,716,702 for projects and transfers was approved as presented.
Lacombe area towing advisory issued
RCMP Alberta - Central Alberta Integrated Traffic Services has put out a Tow Advisory on Highway 2 from Lacombe to Highway 42 due to the extreme slippery road conditions. Police said that it is dangerous at this time to be towing vehicle in this area.
AB government annunces $1 million grant for non-profit energy efficiency audits
Pincher Creek community busing update
Proposed Pincher Creek bus route (HDR Inc. graphic)
Stier - Bill 210 would correct past wrongs on property rights
|MLA Pat Stier
Fox Theatre show times
Fox Theatre hotline 403-627-3444
Showing Jan. 6-12
Sing in 3D
nightly at 7:00 & 9:00
rated G
Rogue One-A Star Wars Story
nightly at 6:45 & 9:15
rated PG
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Dragons Days at St. Michael's
|St. Michael's students with author/historian Gord Tolton at Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village
C. Davis T. Lucas - In late December the Middle School at St. Michael's held a three day immersive education event featuring a wide variety of activities for students to choose from, both inside the school and out in the community. Activities included kayaking, curling, skating, pottery, beading, knitting, sewing, CPR and AED instruction, basketball camp, cooking at the community hall, volunteering at the food bank, Blackfoot drumming, Judo, and community/career presentations at Pincher Creek RCMP, Pincher Creek Emergency Services, and Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village.
Lethbridge College opens new regional campus in Pincher Creek
Lower and middle-class Alberta families begin receiving carbon levy rebates today
Minister Hoffman sits with an Edmonton family to talk about the carbon levy rebate
Government of Alberta - Alberta families began receiving rebates today, helping them adjust to the new carbon levy and reduce their carbon footprint. Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman met with an Edmonton family that received a rebate under the program.
Wildrose - carbon tax raising the cost of everything
Wildrose MLA Drew Barnes - The NDP’s risky carbon tax is now in effect – and the cost of everything is going up.
Power outages in Pincher Creek, Piikani, and Crowsnest Pass areas
There were power outages on January 4 and January 5 in the Pincher Creek, Crowsnest Pass, and Piikani areas. FortisAlberta released the following information about the outages:
Armed robbery at gas bar in Blackfalds, suspects sought
On January 5, 2017 at approximately 6:40 am the Blackfalds RCMP responded to an armed robbery at the Co-op Gas Bar in Blackfalds. Two male suspects entered the store with long barrel firearms and pointed them at the store employees, demanding cash and cigarettes. The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes which was put in a black backpack. They fled the scene in a dark grey 4 door vehicle, possibly a Mazda, last seen heading northbound on Broadway Avenue in Blackfalds.
SGB Fitbodies announces new McEachern Street location
I’m Sheryl Baker, and my goal is to help people with the daily struggle to build and maintain a happy, healthy lifestyle.
I’m not here to be a ‘trainer’ - I’m here to be your partner and motivator. I want to form lasting relationships while encouraging you to transform your life.
Accounting Technician employment opportunity
Accounting Technician
Pincher Creek Office
Avail CPA is a unique and innovative team pursuing excellence in a fun environment. We truly care about our clients, our people, and our communities. We are seeking an experienced Accounting Technician to join our Pincher Creek team on a full or part time basis.
Full-time educational assistants required at Matthew Halton High School
Matthew Halton High School
Matthew Halton School requires two Full Time (1.0 FTE) Educational Assistants to work with special needs students. The successful candidates will provide assistance to students in an inclusive program to help meet the goals of the students’ learning plans.
For further information please contact Mrs. Tara Tanner, Principal, at 403-627-4414. Apply online at http://lrsd.ca/Careers.php. This competition will remain open until a suitable candidate is found.
