|Town of Pincher Creek draft conceptual drawings of the water slide and spray park
T. Lucas / C. Davis -
Western Economic Diversification Canada yesterday announced a total federal investment of $4,899,327 in grants from three different programs, the 150 Community Infrastructure Program. and Canadian Heritage’s Canada 150 Fund and Canada Cultural Spaces Fund for ten southern Alberta projects "that celebrate our communities and shared heritage" by helping those communities "modernize local recreation facilities, as well as improve social and cultural infrastructure and programs."
“A great legacy for Canada 150 and wonderful addition to the Town of Pincher Creek” - Mayor Don Anderberg, Town of Pincher Creek
Among those projects, the Town of Pincher Creek was awarded a Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program grant of $463,000 to enhance the Pincher Creek Multi-Purpose Facility on Main Street with the addition of a spray park, water re-circulation system, water slide, and landscaping. According to the Town, the facility enhancement will be installed to the north of the facility. "The Town of Pincher Creek has budgeted up to one million dollars for this project including the grant, with an additional contingency for spray park donations. The Town of Pincher Creek is aiming to have the spray park ready for operation in celebration of Canada’s 150th Birthday on July 1st, 2017 and the remainder to be complete by December 31, 2017."