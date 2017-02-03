Government of Alberta -
Damage to the QEII overpass of Highway 53 near Ponoka will result in immediate lowering of the speed limit on southbound lanes to 80 kilometres per hour. The damage was caused when a large truck carrying a high load struck the overpass on Tuesday, Jan. 31. In addition to the speed reduction, the damage will also require closure of the southbound acceleration/deceleration lanes on the QEII on to and off of Highway 53, affecting traffic leaving or going to Ponoka.
There is no danger to the public, but Alberta Transportation urges drivers to slow down and obey all signs near the QEII and Highway 53 interchange.
Design of the necessary repairs is underway. They will be completed as soon as possible but restrictions will remain in place for an undetermined period of time.
