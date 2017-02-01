Weather

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Pincher Creek Jersey Day 2017

RBC Royal Bank Pincher Creek
Town councillor Wayne Elliott at the Hockey Hall of Fame

Hockey shorts to Feb. 1, 2017


^ Town Councillor Wayne Elliott in Ken Dryden's shadow at the Hockey Hall of Fame.  Today, February 1, is Jersey Day and Winter Walk Day in Pincher Creek

Cowboys win Napi Rec Tournament

2017 Cowboys (players only): Back row - Logan Little Mustache, Mike Price, Steve Yellow Horn, Rejean North Peigan, Shane Yellow Horn, Waylon Waterchief, Tyrus North Peigan, Jay Potts. Front row - Dallas Youngpine, Zac Big Swan, Beamer Tail Feathers, Brad Healy, Jon North Peigan 
Novice Chinooks still undefeated after barnburner tie with Strathmore

2016/17 Novice Chinooks
Chris Davis - Pincher Creek's Novice Chinooks have been having a remarkable season, and are currently in second place in their CAHL tier with a 10 win/3 tie record in the regular season.  The Chinooks were on home ice at the MCC Arena on Saturday January 28 when they hosted Strathmore's Storm, who are currently in third place in the same tier. The Chinooks came back from an 8-4 deficit at the end of the second period to tie the game 8-8.
Legacy learnings from the Annora Brown story


Joyce Sasse - The collective memory of people living in small communities is astounding. Sharing that memory with each other is where we need to start when re-calling Annora Brown’s Life and Legacy story.
Click here to read more »
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Associated Peewee players help Bantam Chinooks through a rough patch

Bantam Chinooks with Peewee associated players

Chris Davis -  Pincher Creek's Bantam Chinooks recently played their first playdown games of the season, hosting the Crowsnest Pass Thunder at the MCC on January 24 and travelling to the Coaldale rink for the second game against the Thunder on January 27.  I caught the home game.  The Chinooks regular bench was much diminished  due to suspensions, injuries at their recent tournament and other factors, and three Peewee Chinooks leaped into the breach, and proved to be very valuable additions to the team.  The Thunder won the game 4-3, but it was a hard-earned win.
Chinook boys basketball - Sabres win tournament, defeat Kainai


Chris Davis - Lundbreck's Livingstone Sabres JV Boys Basketball team travelled to High River for a AA tournament on the weekend , where they defeated host team Notre Dame in the final to earn first place.  On Monday evening the Senior Sabres squad hosted Kainai at the Livingstone School gym, winning 65-55 after four very competitive quarters.
Alberta Party: Combination of new flood maps, development rules could spike property taxes outside flood zones

Alberta Party Caucus - Alberta’s approach to flood mapping could vastly increase the number of homes and businesses considered at-risk throughout the province, significantly reducing home and business property values and shifting the tax burden to non-flood areas, says Alberta Party leader Greg Clark.
Family Literacy Day celebrated at Matthew Halton High School

David Poulsen with student Blake Coombs
Mary Coombs photo
Toni Lucas - Matthew Halton High School celebrated Family Literacy Day on Friday, January 27 with a range of events including a story writing workshop and free reading time.  One of the highlights off the day was a session with prolific Alberta author David Poulsen, who read from his latest book, 'And Then The Sky Exploded', followed by an informal question and answer period and book signing session.

Bear Snores On dramatic presentation

Another highlight the finale of the day. when grade 7 drama students performed three dramatic presentations:  'Bear Snores On', 'The Absolute True Story of the Three Little Pigs', and 'Click, Clack, Moo Cows Type', based on popular children's books.
February is Black History Month

Premier Rachel Notley, Minister Ricardo Miranda, MLA David Shepherd and representatives from Alberta's African and Caribbean communities
Government of Alberta - Premier Rachel Notley has proclaimed February as Black History Month, recognizing the contributions people of African and Caribbean descent have made to the province.  Premier Notley, Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda and Edmonton-Centre MLA David Shepherd made the announcement at the Alberta legislature along with representatives from Alberta’s African and Caribbean communities.

New Veterinary Profession Amendment Act comes into effect Feb. 1

Government of Alberta - Pet and animal owners in Alberta will receive better consumer protection from the Veterinary Profession Amendment Act, which comes into effect February 1.  The act ensures both veterinarians and veterinary technologists adhere to rules pertaining to registration, advertising, illegal practices and continuing education. It also creates a protected title for veterinary technologists who support veterinarians by caring for and assisting in the treatment of animals.
Improving the Indigenous patient journey

Harley Crowshoe, Alberta Health Services - The convergence of western methods with Indigenous ways of healing has taken on new meaning in Lethbridge. The Indigenous Patient Journey now includes the Chinook Regional Hospital Ceremony Room.
Recent Pincher Creek Voice videos

Recent Pincher Creek Voice videos, related stories in progress


Chinooks Sr. Boys Basketball: Livingstone Sabres vs Kainai
Stay tuned for the full story.


Bantam Chinooks vs CNP Thunder


Novice Chinooks vs Strathmore


B Boys Basketball - Dragons vs Hawks


B Boys Basketball - Dragons vs Taber


B Boys Basketball - Sabres vs Taber

Draft Alberta municipal regulations online for feedback

Government of Alberta - Albertans have the next two months to review and provide their feedback on draft regulations that will strengthen the work of municipalities.  As part of the ongoing review of the Municipal Government Act, the province is reviewing and developing regulations that work alongside the MGA to provide the details of how the act works on the ground.
Armed robbery in Fort Macleod


RCMP Alberta - On January 30, 2017, at approximately 8:30 PM, the Fort Macleod RCMP responded to an armed robbery at the Liquor Cabinet on Main Street in Fort Macleod. A unknown suspect with a three-inch folding knife entered the store and demanded the clerk open the cash registrar and turn it towards him. The male then left with an undisclosed amount of cash and walked eastbound toward 6th Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5"7", slim build and in his mid to late 20's. He was wearing a black hoodie with a large scarf wrapped around his head and lighter jeans with black sneakers.

If you have information regarding these incidents or any other crime please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at (403) 553-7200or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Stier: NDP must hold open houses, expand feedback timeline for Castle region changes


Wildrose Party - The NDP government must show it supports consultation by holding open houses and expanding the timeline for public feedback on the Castle Provincial Park and Castle Wildlands Provincial Park Management Plans from 60 to 120 days, Wildrose Livingstone-Macleod MLA Pat Stier said today.
Theft and vehicular assault in Bragg Creek area


RCMP Alberta - Cochrane RCMP are requesting the publics assistance locating the owner of a vehicle involved in a crime in the Bragg Creek area. On January 28th ,2017 at approx 10:00 pm unknown suspect(s) driving a Toyota FJ cruiser were seen stealing 2 guitars outside the Bragg Creek Community Centre. The owner of the guitar attempted to stop the theft and was struck by the Toyota. The Toyota did not remain on scene and threw the guitars out onto the road a short distance away. The victim was taken to a Calgary hospital with a possible head injury.
Fox Theatre show times

Fox Theatre hotline 403-627-3444

Showing Jan. 27 - Feb. 2

PASSENGERS
nightly at 7:00 and 9:00
2D presentations only

xXx: THE RETURN OF XANDER CAGE
3D, rated 14A
7:10 and 9:10  nightly
Sunday Matinee at  3:00 pm in 2D
Also 2D Wednesdays
 in 2-D on Wednesday (bring your own bowl night)

Showing Feb. 3-9

 HIDDEN FIGURES
Rated PG
7:00 and 9:15 nightly

SPLIT
Rated 14A
7:10 and 9:10 nightly

Coming February 10:

FIFTY SHADES OF DARKER  and THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE

50 Shades Darker Masquerade Event
Friday Feb. 10 at 6 pm
Monday, January 30, 2017

Wanted Blackfalds man arrested on multiple charges


RCMP Alberta: On January 23, 2017 at approximately 2:00 pm, Blackfalds RCMP responded to a complaint from a citizen of a vehicle stuck in the ditch, making attempts to get out. The citizen obtained the licence plate and it was determined the vehicle was stolen. RCMP arrived on scene and located a male attempting to flee in another vehicle. The male, Matthew MacDonald, was arrested for Possession of Stolen Property. Further checks revealed MacDonald to have 26 outstanding charges on warrants.
CNP Quad Squad upset about Castle parks draft plan


Crowsnest Pass Quad Squad President Gary Clark - It has been implied that the Crowsnest Pass Quad Squad was 100% behind the decision to ban OHV’S (off-highway vehicles) from the new Provincial parks. This is 100% incorrect. Yes, we did support the concept of the Park when it was first announced that the continued use of OHV’S on sustainable trails would be allowed. We have a signed letter from the Minister stating OHV use would be allowed and a hand-written note saying “We will work together on this.” Although we were told our input was valued, it’s apparent it was not.
Pincher Creek RCMP summary for Jan. 23-29, 2017


Pincher Creek RCMP - The following is an overview of the nature of the complaints that the Pincher Creek Detachment received for the period of January 23 - January 29, 2017. Note that the summary indicates what was reported to the police and may not have been substantiated.

Total calls for service - 37
Sexual assault - 1
Break and Enter (commercial) - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 2
Theft under $5000 - 1
Impaired Driving - 1
Disturbing the Peace - 1
Driving complaints (general) - 4
MV Collisions - 5
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 3
Assistance to other agencies - 2
False Alarms - 3
911 calls (invalid) - 1
Animal calls - 1
Prisoners held – 6
Top five Alberta border stories of 2016

A CBSA officer places a traveller under arrest (CBSA photos)

Canada Border Services Agency - As 2017 begins, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) shares the top stories from its border crossings in southern Alberta last year. Each of these stories highlights the important role that front-line CBSA officers play in protecting Albertans.
Grand opening of drive thru eco waste recycling building Feb. 4

GRAND OPENING
ANNOUNCING TO THE COMMUNITIES OF THE CROWSNEST PASS, TOWN OF PINCHER CREEK, VILLAGE OF COWLEY, AND MUNICIPAL DISTRICT OF PINCHER CREEK AND SURROUNDING AREAS
THE OPENING OF OUR NEW DRIVE THRU ECO WASTE RECYCLING BUILDING

Click here to read more »

MHHS English students create Beauvais Lake multimedia projects

MHHS English students with their Beauvais Lake interpretive sign
Chris Davis - Beginning in March of 2016, Matthew Halton High School English 20-1 students under the direction of English Teacher Clair Hockley began a project in conjunction with Alberta Council for Environmental Education (ACEE) and SouthWest Alberta Parks. Students explored Beauvais Lake Provincial Park west of Pincher Creek and were encouraged to choose areas of interest to explore before completing several multimedia projects based on those interests. Various different subjects were addressed, including Animals, Landforms, People, Trees, and Wonders of Beauvais Lakes. Another project was about Exploring Beauvais Lake in Winter. There was also a video project (see link below) and an interpretive sign project. The sign was unveiled at an event held on Friday, January 20.
2017 Epiphany celebration at St. Michael's

Kings and Queens for a day
Chris Davis - Pincher Creek's St. Michael's School held their annual Epiphany celebrations on Thursday, January 19. Students participated in a special assembly at the Dale Wentz Memorial Gymnasium. The event celebrated catholic culture with French traditions and was led by French Immersion teacher Dominque Plouffe-Chandler and several older students, and included a play by about the visit of the Magi to the Christ child, a traditional King and Queen dance, and the return of galette des Rois (King cakes). Those who found a marascino cherry in their cakes were named Kings and Queens for the day.
Sunday, January 29, 2017

Deepening our perspective


Joyce Sasse, Spritual Gleanings - Once people named to the position of “Elder” held important responsibility in our church’s tradition, for they worked closely with the minister to care for the well-being of the congregation. But the terminology fell out of favour as younger people volunteered to serve on Church Councils and committees. 
