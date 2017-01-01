Sunday, January 1, 2017
Making transitions
Saturday, December 31, 2016
Town of Pincher Creek Operations snow statement
Town of Pincher Creek - The Town of Pincher Creek Operations team, under the director of Operations is comprised of 4 coordinators, Water, Waste Water and Capital Projects; Streets, Sanitary and Water Distribution; Solid Waste and Fleet Management; and Facilities and Open Spaces. There 5 full time maintenance workers, 1 full time water/wastewater treatment operator, 1 administrative professional and 2 part time, temporary staff within the department.
New beginnings
YPM is now Avail CPA - same great people, new name.
Avail CPA

Brian Nelson CPA, CA
PARTNER
- Has lived in Fort Macleod since 2012
- Involved in Chamber of Commerce, volunteering for the Antique Show, Santa Claus Parade, Business Awards Gala, local church congregation
- Grew up helping on dad and grandpa's cattle ranch in Mountain View
- Works with agriculture and small-to-medium sized business to make their operations better
The torch is passed at The Co-operators
After 29 years with The Co-operators in Pincher Creek, agent/owner Brenda Heisler officially passed the torch to Kenton Farrow in December, celebrating the transition with a farewell hamburger and cake lunch for the public in Brenda's honour at the Ranchland Mall on Thursday, December 15. Heisler has retired after 29 years at The Co-p[erators. Farrow officially takes over as financial advisor/owner on January 1, 2017. He's been transitioning into the role since December 1.
|Kenton Farrow and Brenda Heisler
Accounting Technician employment opportunity
Accounting Technician
Pincher Creek Office
Avail CPA is a unique and innovative team pursuing excellence in a fun environment. We truly care about our clients, our people, and our communities. We are seeking an experienced Accounting Technician to join our Pincher Creek team on a full or part time basis.
A Christmas story
|Citrigno Family and Judy Lane (lower right)
Submitted - Sofia Citrigno surprised family members with memory lap quilts and a pillow for family friend and Holy Spirit Catholic Schools Trustee Judy Lane. Sofia sewed all of them using her Grandma Elaine Schmidt's clothes. Elaine passed away in 2014. Now that's love!
|Citrigno family (Sofia lower left)
Pincher Creek RCMP summary for Dec. 19-26, 2016
Total calls for service - 40
Fraud / Forgery - 1
Uttering Threats - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 1
Theft under $5000 - 2
Impaired Driving - 1
Disturbing the Peace - 1
Driving complaints (general) - 1
MV Collisions - 9
Assistance to other agencies - 4
False Alarms - 3
911 calls (invalid) - 2
Prisoners held – 4
Time for a change
Solutions and substitutions by Reena
Reena Nerbas
Tips this week: burnt popcorn smell in a microwave, oil spots on paving stones, measuring tape alternatives, avocado answers
Full-time educational assistants required at Matthew Halton High School
Matthew Halton High School
Matthew Halton School requires two Full Time (1.0 FTE) Educational Assistants to work with special needs students. The successful candidates will provide assistance to students in an inclusive program to help meet the goals of the students’ learning plans.
For further information please contact Mrs. Tara Tanner, Principal, at 403-627-4414. Apply online at http://lrsd.ca/Careers.php. This competition will remain open until a suitable candidate is found.
Fox Theatre show times
Fox Theatre hotline 403-627-3444
Showing Dec. 30-Jan. 5
Sing in 3D
nightly at 7:00 & 9:00
rated G
Rogue One-A Star Wars Story
nightly at 6:45 & 9:30
rated PG
Join us for a 2pm matinee of both movies
Friday December 30
Saturday December 31
Sunday January 1
PLEASE NOTE THAT ON SATURDAY DECEMBER 31 THERE WILL BE A MATINEE AT 2:00PM AND ONLY THE EARLY SHOW OF BOTH MOVIES
In Memoriam 2016
We, at Snodgrass Funeral Homes (Pincher Creek), are thinking of our families, whom we walked with this year.
2016 DECEASED LIST
(Deceased's name/date of death)
2016 Parade of Lights, Moonlight Madness, and Hamper Scamper
Friday, December 30, 2016
SGB Fitbodies announces new McEachern Street location
I’m Sheryl Baker, and my goal is to help people with the daily struggle to build and maintain a happy, healthy lifestyle.
I’m not here to be a ‘trainer’ - I’m here to be your partner and motivator. I want to form lasting relationships while encouraging you to transform your life.
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Poor Lethbridge area roadways during holiday season
New indigenous member appointed to AHS Board
|Heather Hirsch with Health Minister Sarah Hoffman
Government of Alberta - Heather Hirsch, an Indigenous woman and 19-year-veteran in frontline health care, has been appointed to the Alberta Health Services Board.
“The AHS Board has been hard at work for the last year making sure our health system is meeting the growing and changing needs of Alberta families. Hirsch’s appointment means we have another competent, passionate member who will bring her perspectives as an Indigenous woman and frontline health worker to the table.” - Sarah Hoffman, Minister of Health
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
New Year's resolutions for drivers
|Randy Youngman
Monday, December 26, 2016
Fatal MVC on Hwy 3 between Pincher Creek and Brocket
RCMP Alberta - On December 24, 2016, at 11:30 am, Pincher Creek RCMP and RCMP Collision Analyst responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 3, approximately 5 km east of the Highway 6 turnoff.
Sunday, December 25, 2016
Joseph at the front of the stable
|Joseph and Mary arrive at Bethlehem - William Brassey Hole (Wikimedia commons)
But when Ann Weems, in her book Kneeling in Bethlehem, thinks of Joseph’s place in the stable, she envisions him being more central to the Christmas Story.
Let us allow the Child in the manger challenge us
“The grace of God has appeared for the salvation of all men” (Tit 2:11). The words of the Apostle Paul reveal the mystery of this holy night: the grace of God has appeared, his gift is free; in the Child given unto us the love of God is made visible.
Blue Christmas meditation
‘Blessed are you because of who God is’
Rev. Donalee Williams for the Blue Christmas Service at First United Church, Fort McMurray - In my experience, loss can bring out some of the worst … advice. In situations of loss I have received well-worn words that give dubious comfort at best. And in humility I confess the times when I’ve offered some less-than-awesome advice.
Merry Christmas from Vertical Church
