Monday, January 16, 2017

Red Deer RCMP investigate armed robbery of pedestrian


RCMP Alberta – Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify three men who robbed a man at gunpoint this morning as he walked to a bus stop.

RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at approximately 5:10 am on January 16 at the intersection of 59 Avenue and 68 Street*; as a 26 year old man was walking toward the bus stop on 59 Avenue, a black car driving northbound on 59 Avenue stopped and two of the three occupants pointed firearms at the victim, demanding his wallet. As the victim walked away after handing over his wallet, the two men holding guns fired several shots into the air. The victim was not injured in the robbery.
MD of Pincher Creek approves bridge projects


Chris Davis - At their January 10 meeting council for the MD of Pincher Creek approved a recommendation from Director of Operations to approve a tender for two bridge replacement projects, on for Toney Drive over Kettles Creek and the other for North Burmis Road over a tributary of Todd Creek. 15 companies provided tenders for the two projects. The contact was rewarded to the lowest tenderer, Dirt World Inc. "with project funding of $319,175.24, including engineering coming from Public Works Capital Bridge Reserve", unless the MD is successful in receiving a grant from the Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program, which case the grant funding would be used first. 
Public works departments thanked for holiday snow removal



Chris Davis - At the January 10 MD council meeting councillor Reeve Brian Hammond inquired about snow removal efforts over the holiday season. Quentin Stevick and Director of Operations Leo Reedyk acknowledged the efforts of the MD's public works department, who worked right through the holidays with the exception of Christmas day to deal with the snowfall event that occurred during that time period. Town Mayor Don Anderberg said "We actually had people working Christmas day, and Boxing day. During the Christmas/New Years break we had a skeleton crew, a partial staff on, and they were out every day. Generally overall, it was pretty good." Mayor Anderberg said the Town received phone calls and there were some concerns recorded through the Town's iWorks program. "As I said in my Christmas and New Year's message, we rely on our people and we have good people who are willing to go out and do the job that has to be done, when it has to be done. Thank you very much to our staff."
Sunday, January 15, 2017

Recent Pincher Voice videos to Jan.14, 2017

Below are the most recent Pincher Creek Voice videos, including videos for stories that have been published and stories that are still in progress.
Boomers not in church


Joyce Sasse - Why are the Boomers staying away from church? What do they mean when they call themselves “spiritual but not religious (SBNR)”? These are some of the questions Sheila MacGregor addresses in her excellent article “Bring Back the Baby Boomers” (United Church Observer Dec / 16). Many of her observations come from her participation in the “Boomerstock” conference she attended in Nashville this fall. The participants’ concern was to address “how churches can engage boomers”.
It’s go time


Pastor Chris Ney - Over the last 16 months my family and I moved to Pincher Creek, and began planting roots here, but more then that really got to know this great community in a variety of ways. There is so much that could be said about this place, the people are awesome, the views are stunning and the wind, well the wind. Through all of that we didn’t just move here because we felt like it, we moved here because we know God called us here to do something here that would make His name known.
Pincher Creek weather from Environment Canada




Links lead to the Environment Canada website

Saturday, January 14, 2017

Nice shot Anna Bruder


Check out Halton's A Girls Hawk Anna Bruder's fantastic buzzer-beating long-bomb basket at the conclusion of her team's game against the Cobras at this weekend's A and B Girls Basketball Tournament at Matthew Halton High School.  Full story to come.
Daycare needs assessment summary report discussed at Town council


Toni Lucas - At their January 9 meeting council for the Town of Pincher Creek accepted as presented a report by consulting company Motivention which was received at council's December 7, 2016 Committee of the Whole meeting.  According to Town documents, "The driving force behind the study was the capacity and age of the Town Hall and Children's World Day Care facility i.e. no room to expand and renovations needed to bring the day care rooms, washrooms, kitchen and other facilities to an improved standard... However, after reflection, it was determined that the scope of the study should be expanded to include an overall needs assessment for child care services in the community so that any facility which is built/renovated, would in fact meet community needs both now and into the future." 
Friday, January 13, 2017

Pincher Creek Jersey Day and Winter Walk to return Feb. 1

Town councillor Wayne Elliott
Toni Lucas - At the January 9. 2017 meeting of Pincher Creek's Town Council Wayne Elliott asked council to acknowledge February 1, 2017 as Jersey Day and Winter Walk Day in Pincher Creek.  Councillor Elliott said he appreciates seeing the community spirit that has been displayed in the last couple of years during the annual Kraft Hockeyville contest/promotional event. Top prize is a chance to host a pre-season NHL game and $100,000 in arena upgrades.  Elliott's motion was passed unanimously.
Poor highway conditions near Pincher Creek


High Chinook winds are creating hazardous driving conditions in the Pincher Creek area this evening, including blowing snow, drifting snow in some places, and low visibility on main highways and rural roads.  Drive with caution.
Accounting Technician employment opportunity

Accounting Technician 
Pincher Creek Office 

Avail CPA is a unique and innovative team pursuing excellence in a fun environment. We truly care about our clients, our people, and our communities. We are seeking an experienced Accounting Technician to join our Pincher Creek team on a full or part time basis.
Thursday, January 12, 2017

Infill and re-sloping of Lees Creek in Cardston to be subject of Environmental Appeals Board hearing

Government of Alberta - The Environmental Appeals Board will conduct a hearing on February 15, 2017, commencing at 8:30 a.m. in Calgary, location to be determined.  The Board will hear submissions with respect to an appeal filed in relation to Alberta Environment and Parks’ decision to issue Administrative Penalty No. WA-16/02-AP-SSR-16/04 in the amount of $5,000 to Gordon Atkins and Creekworks Ltd. for allegedly conducting unauthorized activities without an Approval, being the infilling and re-sloping of Lees Creek at NW-4-3-25-W4M in Cardston.
PCES responding to fire at the MD dumpsters

Stier: NDP needs to ensure long-term funding in place for municipalities

Wildrose Party: With Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI) funding set to expire in 2017, the NDP government needs to firmly commit to stable, long-term funding for municipalities, Wildrose Shadow Municipal Affairs Minister Pat Stier said on January 10.
Fox Theatre show times

Fox Theatre hotline 403-627-3444

Showing January 13 to 20:

MOANA
In 2D only, rated General 
7:00 and 8:45 nightly. 

MONSTER TRUCKS
3D, rated PG
7:10 and 9:10 nightly
Matinees sat and Sun at 2 pm in 2 D
Wednesday is 2D only
Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Emergency Services Commission passes interim budget

Raw video from Jan. 11, 2017 PCESC meeting

Chris Davis with notes from Toni Lucas - The Pincher Creek Emergency Services Commission (PCESC) met on January 11 at the Town council chamber for what turned out to be a two hour meeting about their 2017 operations budget**. In attendance were Town of Pincher Creek Mayor Don Anderberg (Chair), MD of Pincher Creek No. 9 (MD) Reeve Brian Hammond, Town councillor Doug Thornton, MD Deputy Reeve Terry Yagos, MD Finance Janene Felker, Town CAO Laurie Wilgosh, Pincher Creek Emergency Services (PCES) Chief Dave Cox, and PCES Administrator Lori Schill*. After much discussion and a number of disagreements the commission passed an interim budget.
Friends of St. Michael's orange and grapefruit fundraiser

Friends  of St. Michael’s  School



2017 Orange & Grapefruit  Fundraiser
A Taste Of The Sun In Mid-Winter!

It's Back! Friends Of St. Michael’s Popular Orange And Grapefruit Fundraiser, Freshly Picked From A California Orchard

Click here for a printable order form and drop it off at Saint Michael's School Office By 4PM Wednesday, January 18th, 2017.
Town of Pincher Creek council discusses pet waste in public spaces


Toni Lucas - Council for the Town of Pincher Creek met on the evening of Monday, January 9, 2017. One of their topics for discussion was the disposition of a December 12, 2016 delegation by Pincher Creek Veterinary Clinic Veterinarian Kari Grandoni. As reported here last month, she spoke on behalf of the Pincher Creek Recreation Advisory Committee about the dangers of pet waste in public spaces. After considerable discussion council accepted Grandoni's presentation as information.
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Cowley Fire responds to chicken coop blaze

Jim Cisar photos
Toni Lucas - At 5:22 am on Tuesday, January 10 the Village of Cowley Fire Department responded to a chicken coop fire in the village.  The fire was reported to 911 by a passerby.  The fire was in a small 4' by 4' chicken coop.  Fire Chief Jim Cisar, Deputy Fire Chief James McKinnon, and John McKinnon responded, and had the fire under control within 15 minutes of arrival.

Pincher Creek Emergency Services was also dispatched, but were asked to stand down as the fire was under control and there were no human injuries.  There was no other damage to any other property,  The coop is still standing but is not currently structurally sound.  Cisar said the probable cause of the fire was a heat lamp within the small space, fueled by a combination of dust, hay, grain, and other combustibles.
Carbon tax, shmarbon tax


Phil Burpee, letter to the Editor - There’s a lot of bleating recently about the monstrous, society-fracturing evils of the dreaded Carbon Tax. This is choice, because pretty much all the sheep making the noise are the same folks who just experienced the ousting of a rotten and cynical political philosophy under the banner of the syphilitic old PCs, an administration in a long and ugly decline since the time of the last great progressive Premier of Alberta, the Honourable Peter Lougheed, much of whose political philosophy was gleaned from his long friendship with Grant Notley, the father of our current Premier. Now, I will be the first to agree that there was a time when the PCs actually did seek to advance the betterment of the people of Alberta, but you’d have to go back to the early days of the tenure of the estimable Don Getty to find it – and even Big Don couldn’t manage to successfully quarterback a team which was quickly prostrating itself before the rising oligopoly of Big Oil and its mangy running-dogs.
Pincher Creek Humane Society

(ad)
Pincher Creek Humane Society/SPCA
Respect & Care for ALL Animals

Until further notice we are currently open to the public by appointment only. Call or email for after hour appointments.
Please check our website.


Cosmo 
Female

Deputy Commissioner Marianne Ryan announces retirement from RCMP


Alberta RCMP - Deputy Commissioner Marianne Ryan, Commanding Officer of the Alberta RCMP, has announced her retirement after serving the citizens of Canada for 35 years. D/Commr. Ryan has held the position for the last three years and her last day as Commanding Officer will be March 3, 2017.
Linn Valley home invasion suspects sought by RCMP


RCMP Alberta - On January 9, 2017 at approximately 8:00 am, Blackfalds RCMP responded to a home invasion at a rural property in Linn Valley. Three suspects entered a residence carrying long barrelled guns, once inside the victims were held at gun point and the suspects went through the home. The suspects fled the residence after taking cash and personal items belonging to the victims.
Monday, January 9, 2017

Pincher Creek Foundation seeks financial administrator

Financial Administrator

Pincher Creek Foundation is a non-profit organization, providing housing for Seniors and Families within the Pincher Creek area, since 1960.

Job Details: Full Time Days, 40 hours per week, Monday to Friday, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

