Sunday, January 29, 2017
Deepening our perspective
Pope Francis: You can’t defend Christianity by being against refugees and other religions
In October of last year, as related by the Catholic Herald, Pope Francis addressed a pilgrimage of Catholics and Lutherans from Germany, saying the sin Jesus condemns most is hypocrisy.
“You cannot be a Christian without living like a Christian,” he said. “You cannot be a Christian without practicing the Beatitudes. You cannot be a Christian without doing what Jesus teaches us in Matthew 25.” This is a reference to Christ’s injunction to help the needy by such works of mercy as feeding the hungry, clothing the naked and welcoming the stranger.
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Pincher Creek councils notes to Jan. 24, 2016
Beaver Mines General Store owner shares Castle parks plan concerns
|Jeff McLarty
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Toronto man arrested in Standoff on multiple charges
|Charged - Dillon Andre McKenzie
RCMP link armed robberies in central Alberta
|Armed robbery suspects
Farm Succession Planning Seminars February 1
(ad)
Free Farm Succession Planning Seminars
February 1, 2017
10:00 am – 12:00 pm Lebel mansion 696 Kettles St.
Protect Your Land and Your Legacy
Best Practices for Farm Succession
Calgary man arrested for luring Utah girl
ALERT - A 22-year-old man from Calgary is charged with luring a Utah girl. ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit partnered with Layton City Police in Utah on the investigation.
Monday, January 23, 2017
Pincher Creek Curling Club hosts 2017 Combo Bonspiel
|C. Davis photos except where noted
- Also: Insurance concerns to be discussed at Feb. 1 emergency meeting
Pincher Creek Humane Society
Pincher Creek Humane Society/SPCA
Respect & Care for ALL Animals
Until further notice we are currently open to the public by appointment only. Call or email for after hour appointments.
Please check our website.
PicklesFemale
Annora Brown - From a woman's perspective
Registration renewal reminder from Pincher Creek License and Registry
(ad)
Pincher Creek Licence and Registries would like to remind everyone that if your last name or company name begins with A,I,J,U,X, KE, and all numbered companies to please renew your registration. The last day for renewal is January 31st.
Making healthy choices easier
Alberta government sets out energy efficiency vision
Olds wins 2017 Bantam Chinooks tournament
|First place - Olds Grizzlys
|Third place - Airdrie Lightning
|Pincher Voice honourable mention - RMAA Renegades
Chris Davis - Pincher Creek's Bantam Chinooks hosted their home invitational tournament last weekend at the Memorial Community Centre Arena. Six teams participated, including the Chinooks, Okotoks Oilers, Innisfail Flyers, RMAA Renegades (Carstairs area), Airdrie Lightning, and Olds Grizzlys. After a total of 11 games, the Grizzlys earned first place and the Chinooks earned second place. The Lightning edged the Renegades for third place with a game-deciding goal at only half a second left on the third period clock. With the exception of games involving the Grizzlys, the teams were very closely matched throughout the tournament. The Grizzlys dominated all their games with the exception of game 9 against the Lightning, which the Grizzlys still won 3-1.
Pincher Creek RCMP summary for Jan. 16-22, 2016
Total calls for service - 38
Assaults - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 1
Theft over $5000 - 1
Theft under $5000 - 2
Driving complaints (general) - 2
MV Collisions - 8
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 2
Assistance to General Public (general) - 2
Assistance to other agencies - 4
False Alarms - 4
Animal calls - 1
Prisoners held – 1
Sunday, January 22, 2017
Strengthening our communities
One of our rural values encourages us to try to build healthy communities. We can choose to actively participate in this endeavour. Or we can simply let things float along and hope for the best!
You are important
Solutions and substitutions with Reena
Reena Nerbas
This week: Brightening stainless steel cutlery, lowest sudsing laundry detergent, preventing rice from glumping, bird feeder ideas, and more.
Saturday, January 21, 2017
Pincher Creek Dolphin Swim Club AGM Feb. 2
(ad)
Pincher Creek Dolphin Swim Club AGM
Thursday, February 2, 2017
7:30 pm at the Parent Link Centre
Friday, January 20, 2017
Taber man crtitically injured while walking on Hwy 3 near Coaldale
RCMP Alberta - On January 20, 2017 at 7:40 p.m. Coaldale RCMP and Lethbridge Fire/EMS were dispatched to a pedestrian vehicle collision on Highway 3 at the Sunnyside Road just east of the City of Lethbridge. The initial investigation reveals a pickup truck was travelling eastbound on Highway 3 and struck a 47 year old man from Taber, Alberta while he was on Highway 3. The exact point of impact appears to be close to the driving lane. The man was wearing dark clothing. At time of the collision the road was dry, weather mild but dark with no artificial light in the area.
Castle parks draft management plan released at Pincher Creek event
Premier Rachel Notley, Minister Shannon Phillips, and private citizens at today's announcement
Photos/video C. Davis/T.Lucas except where otherwise noted
Leduc RCMP saves French Bulldog puppies
RCMP Alberta - On January 19, the Leduc RCMP received information that 5 French Bulldog Puppies were being imported from Budapest, Hungary. A male was to collect the animals, but was recognized from recent media attention to be on conditions to: not participate or be involved in any business involving pets or animals including volunteer work or business organizations whose main purpose is dealing with animals. Those conditions stem from multiple charges before the courts for Cruelty to Animals.
RCMP warns of heroin laced with Carfentanil
RCMP Alberta - The RCMP has been involved in an ongoing drug investigation in Strathcona County since October, 2016, during the course of which some quantities of heroin were seized and found to contain the extremely dangerous and potentially lethal drug, Carfentanil.
AWC: Long overdue protection for Castle wilderness
Alberta Wilderness Assocation - An Order in Council for the Castle Parks was passed on Thursday, January 19th that expands the previously announced Castle Wildland Provincial Park boundaries. Coupled with an announcement today by Premier Notley that all illegal off-highway vehicle (OHV) trails will be closed immediately and all others will be phased out over the next few years, Alberta Wilderness Association (AWA) recognizes the significant progress being made to offer true protection to the essential ecosystems within the Castle boundaries that are so desperately in need of restoration.
