Friday, February 3, 2017

Southbound QEII speed reduction at Highway 53

Government of Alberta - Damage to the QEII overpass of Highway 53 near Ponoka will result in immediate lowering of the speed limit on southbound lanes to 80 kilometres per hour.  The damage was caused when a large truck carrying a high load struck the overpass on Tuesday, Jan. 31. In addition to the speed reduction, the damage will also require closure of the southbound acceleration/deceleration lanes on the QEII on to and off of Highway 53, affecting traffic leaving or going to Ponoka.

There is no danger to the public, but Alberta Transportation urges drivers to slow down and obey all signs near the QEII and Highway 53 interchange.

Design of the necessary repairs is underway. They will be completed as soon as possible but restrictions will remain in place for an undetermined period of time.

Meanwhile, Highway 3 at Cowley, west of Pincher Creek, at this time:


New stop sign at Veterans/Bev McLachlin intersection

Town of Pincher Creek photo
A new stop sign has been installed at the corner of Veterans Street and Bev McLachlin Drive in Pincher Creek.  The intersection is adjacent to the hospital, is on one of the town's busier driving routes, and was previously a "yield" intersection.
Thursday, February 2, 2017

Succession planning seminar held in Pincher Creek

Sun Life Financial Associate Don Strankman and KPMG Manager CPA Rebecca Sanford
Photo Toni Lucas

A farm succession planning seminar was hosted at the Lebel Mansion on Wednesday, February 1 with around 20 people in attendance.  The topic was transitioning your rural property to a different owner, whether that is your children, other family members, neighbours, or another person or entity of your choice.  "The most important thing is developing a plan for the future.  If you are looking for a way to pass on your farm to the future generation, or potentially you are a retiring farmer and you don't have any farming children who want to take over, what are the next steps for you?", explained Justine Peters from Stringam LLP.  The session covered a wide range of possible topics which can occur in real life: small family farms, incorporated properties, multiple business partners, multiple children with different interests, no children, to name a few of the various scenarios discussed.
Coaldale train vs car collision


RCMP Alberta - On Feb. 2, 2017 at around 2:45 p.m. the Coaldale RCMP along with Coaldale Fire/EMS responded to a train vs car collision on the rail crossing at highway 3 and 11th street in Coaldale.
Michael MacPherson pleads guilty to manslaughter of Tanner Sinclair

Cochrane RCMP arrest 2 men on multiple charges, recover stolen Pincher Creek vehicle



Alberta  RCMP - RCMP in Cochrane have arrested Cole Mclean, the man earlier reported to be wanted in Vulcan, Okotoks and Turner Valley.  On Tuesday, January 31, Cochrane RCMP responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle at an oilfield lease site north of Cochrane. On arrival, they found Cole Mclean as well as 28-year-old Danielle Mckenna of Okotoks. The two were found to be in possession of a truck stolen from Pincher Creek as well as break-in instruments, controlled substances, stolen identification and other stolen property.

Pincher Creek weather from Environment Canada




Links lead to the Environment Canada website

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

YPM is now Avail CPA - same great people, new name

Avail CPA

 Featuring
Brian Nelson CPA, CA
PARTNER
  • Has lived in Fort Macleod since 2012
  • Involved in Chamber of Commerce, volunteering for the Antique Show, Santa Claus Parade, Business Awards Gala, local church congregation
  • Grew up helping on dad and grandpa's cattle ranch in Mountain View
  • Works with agriculture and small-to-medium sized business to make their operations better
Pincher Creek Winter Walk and Jersey Day 2017

Have a Winter Walk / Jersey Day photo you'd like to share with our readers?
Email them to pinchercreekvoice@gmail.com
Pincher Creek Town Council
Chinook Lanes YBC 5-12

Hockey shorts to Feb. 1, 2017


^ Town Councillor Wayne Elliott in Ken Dryden's shadow at the Hockey Hall of Fame.  Today, February 1, is Jersey Day and Winter Walk Day in Pincher Creek

Cowboys win Napi Rec Tournament

2017 Cowboys (players only): Back row - Logan Little Mustache, Mike Price, Steve Yellow Horn, Rejean North Peigan, Shane Yellow Horn, Waylon Waterchief, Tyrus North Peigan, Jay Potts. Front row - Dallas Youngpine, Zac Big Swan, Beamer Tail Feathers, Brad Healy, Jon North Peigan 
Novice Chinooks still undefeated after barnburner tie with Strathmore

2016/17 Novice Chinooks
Chris Davis - Pincher Creek's Novice Chinooks have been having a remarkable season, and are currently in second place in their CAHL tier with a 10 win/3 tie record in the regular season.  The Chinooks were on home ice at the MCC Arena on Saturday January 28 when they hosted Strathmore's Storm, who are currently in third place in the same tier. The Chinooks came back from an 8-4 deficit at the end of the second period to tie the game 8-8.
Legacy learnings from the Annora Brown story


Joyce Sasse - The collective memory of people living in small communities is astounding. Sharing that memory with each other is where we need to start when re-calling Annora Brown’s Life and Legacy story.
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Associated Peewee players help Bantam Chinooks through a rough patch

Bantam Chinooks with Peewee associated players

Chris Davis -  Pincher Creek's Bantam Chinooks recently played their first playdown games of the season, hosting the Crowsnest Pass Thunder at the MCC on January 24 and travelling to the Coaldale rink for the second game against the Thunder on January 27.  I caught the home game.  The Chinooks regular bench was much diminished  due to suspensions, injuries at their recent tournament and other factors, and three Peewee Chinooks leaped into the breach, and proved to be very valuable additions to the team.  The Thunder won the game 4-3, but it was a hard-earned win.
Chinook boys basketball - Sabres win tournament, defeat Kainai


Chris Davis - Lundbreck's Livingstone Sabres JV Boys Basketball team travelled to High River for a AA tournament on the weekend , where they defeated host team Notre Dame in the final to earn first place.  On Monday evening the Senior Sabres squad hosted Kainai at the Livingstone School gym, winning 65-55 after four very competitive quarters.
Alberta Party: Combination of new flood maps, development rules could spike property taxes outside flood zones

Alberta Party Caucus - Alberta’s approach to flood mapping could vastly increase the number of homes and businesses considered at-risk throughout the province, significantly reducing home and business property values and shifting the tax burden to non-flood areas, says Alberta Party leader Greg Clark.
Family Literacy Day celebrated at Matthew Halton High School

David Poulsen with student Blake Coombs
Mary Coombs photo
Toni Lucas - Matthew Halton High School celebrated Family Literacy Day on Friday, January 27 with a range of events including a story writing workshop and free reading time.  One of the highlights off the day was a session with prolific Alberta author David Poulsen, who read from his latest book, 'And Then The Sky Exploded', followed by an informal question and answer period and book signing session.

Bear Snores On dramatic presentation

Another highlight the finale of the day. when grade 7 drama students performed three dramatic presentations:  'Bear Snores On', 'The Absolute True Story of the Three Little Pigs', and 'Click, Clack, Moo Cows Type', based on popular children's books.
February is Black History Month

Premier Rachel Notley, Minister Ricardo Miranda, MLA David Shepherd and representatives from Alberta's African and Caribbean communities
Government of Alberta - Premier Rachel Notley has proclaimed February as Black History Month, recognizing the contributions people of African and Caribbean descent have made to the province.  Premier Notley, Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda and Edmonton-Centre MLA David Shepherd made the announcement at the Alberta legislature along with representatives from Alberta’s African and Caribbean communities.

New Veterinary Profession Amendment Act comes into effect Feb. 1

Government of Alberta - Pet and animal owners in Alberta will receive better consumer protection from the Veterinary Profession Amendment Act, which comes into effect February 1.  The act ensures both veterinarians and veterinary technologists adhere to rules pertaining to registration, advertising, illegal practices and continuing education. It also creates a protected title for veterinary technologists who support veterinarians by caring for and assisting in the treatment of animals.
Improving the Indigenous patient journey

Harley Crowshoe, Alberta Health Services - The convergence of western methods with Indigenous ways of healing has taken on new meaning in Lethbridge. The Indigenous Patient Journey now includes the Chinook Regional Hospital Ceremony Room.
Recent Pincher Creek Voice videos

Recent Pincher Creek Voice videos, related stories in progress


Chinooks Sr. Boys Basketball: Livingstone Sabres vs Kainai
Stay tuned for the full story.


Bantam Chinooks vs CNP Thunder


Novice Chinooks vs Strathmore


B Boys Basketball - Dragons vs Hawks


B Boys Basketball - Dragons vs Taber


B Boys Basketball - Sabres vs Taber

Draft Alberta municipal regulations online for feedback

Government of Alberta - Albertans have the next two months to review and provide their feedback on draft regulations that will strengthen the work of municipalities.  As part of the ongoing review of the Municipal Government Act, the province is reviewing and developing regulations that work alongside the MGA to provide the details of how the act works on the ground.
Armed robbery in Fort Macleod


RCMP Alberta - On January 30, 2017, at approximately 8:30 PM, the Fort Macleod RCMP responded to an armed robbery at the Liquor Cabinet on Main Street in Fort Macleod. A unknown suspect with a three-inch folding knife entered the store and demanded the clerk open the cash registrar and turn it towards him. The male then left with an undisclosed amount of cash and walked eastbound toward 6th Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5"7", slim build and in his mid to late 20's. He was wearing a black hoodie with a large scarf wrapped around his head and lighter jeans with black sneakers.

If you have information regarding these incidents or any other crime please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at (403) 553-7200or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Stier: NDP must hold open houses, expand feedback timeline for Castle region changes


Wildrose Party - The NDP government must show it supports consultation by holding open houses and expanding the timeline for public feedback on the Castle Provincial Park and Castle Wildlands Provincial Park Management Plans from 60 to 120 days, Wildrose Livingstone-Macleod MLA Pat Stier said today.
Theft and vehicular assault in Bragg Creek area


RCMP Alberta - Cochrane RCMP are requesting the publics assistance locating the owner of a vehicle involved in a crime in the Bragg Creek area. On January 28th ,2017 at approx 10:00 pm unknown suspect(s) driving a Toyota FJ cruiser were seen stealing 2 guitars outside the Bragg Creek Community Centre. The owner of the guitar attempted to stop the theft and was struck by the Toyota. The Toyota did not remain on scene and threw the guitars out onto the road a short distance away. The victim was taken to a Calgary hospital with a possible head injury.
Fox Theatre show times

Fox Theatre hotline 403-627-3444


Showing Feb. 3-9

 HIDDEN FIGURES
Rated PG
7:00 and 9:15 nightly

SPLIT
Rated 14A
7:10 and 9:10 nightly

Coming February 10:

FIFTY SHADES OF DARKER  and THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE

50 Shades Darker Masquerade Event
Friday Feb. 10 at 6 pm
