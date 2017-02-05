Sunday, February 5, 2017
Ask permission first
Dare to stand out
Friday, February 3, 2017
Southbound QEII speed reduction at Highway 53
Government of Alberta - Damage to the QEII overpass of Highway 53 near Ponoka will result in immediate lowering of the speed limit on southbound lanes to 80 kilometres per hour. The damage was caused when a large truck carrying a high load struck the overpass on Tuesday, Jan. 31. In addition to the speed reduction, the damage will also require closure of the southbound acceleration/deceleration lanes on the QEII on to and off of Highway 53, affecting traffic leaving or going to Ponoka.
There is no danger to the public, but Alberta Transportation urges drivers to slow down and obey all signs near the QEII and Highway 53 interchange.
There is no danger to the public, but Alberta Transportation urges drivers to slow down and obey all signs near the QEII and Highway 53 interchange.
Design of the necessary repairs is underway. They will be completed as soon as possible but restrictions will remain in place for an undetermined period of time.
Meanwhile, Highway 3 at Cowley, west of Pincher Creek, at this time:
New stop sign at Veterans/Bev McLachlin intersection
|Town of Pincher Creek photo
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Succession planning seminar held in Pincher Creek
Sun Life Financial Associate Don Strankman and KPMG Manager CPA Rebecca Sanford
Photo Toni Lucas
A farm succession planning seminar was hosted at the Lebel Mansion on Wednesday, February 1 with around 20 people in attendance. The topic was transitioning your rural property to a different owner, whether that is your children, other family members, neighbours, or another person or entity of your choice. "The most important thing is developing a plan for the future. If you are looking for a way to pass on your farm to the future generation, or potentially you are a retiring farmer and you don't have any farming children who want to take over, what are the next steps for you?", explained Justine Peters from Stringam LLP. The session covered a wide range of possible topics which can occur in real life: small family farms, incorporated properties, multiple business partners, multiple children with different interests, no children, to name a few of the various scenarios discussed.
Coaldale train vs car collision
Cochrane RCMP arrest 2 men on multiple charges, recover stolen Pincher Creek vehicle
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
YPM is now Avail CPA - same great people, new name
(ad)
Avail CPA
Featuring
Brian Nelson CPA, CA
PARTNER
- Has lived in Fort Macleod since 2012
- Involved in Chamber of Commerce, volunteering for the Antique Show, Santa Claus Parade, Business Awards Gala, local church congregation
- Grew up helping on dad and grandpa's cattle ranch in Mountain View
- Works with agriculture and small-to-medium sized business to make their operations better
Pincher Creek Winter Walk and Jersey Day 2017
Have a Winter Walk / Jersey Day photo you'd like to share with our readers?
Email them to pinchercreekvoice@gmail.com
Email them to pinchercreekvoice@gmail.com
|Pincher Creek Town Council
|Chinook Lanes YBC 5-12
Hockey shorts to Feb. 1, 2017
^ Town Councillor Wayne Elliott in Ken Dryden's shadow at the Hockey Hall of Fame. Today, February 1, is Jersey Day and Winter Walk Day in Pincher Creek
Cowboys win Napi Rec Tournament
Cowboys win Napi Rec Tournament
2017 Cowboys (players only): Back row - Logan Little Mustache, Mike Price, Steve Yellow Horn, Rejean North Peigan, Shane Yellow Horn, Waylon Waterchief, Tyrus North Peigan, Jay Potts. Front row - Dallas Youngpine, Zac Big Swan, Beamer Tail Feathers, Brad Healy, Jon North Peigan
Novice Chinooks still undefeated after barnburner tie with Strathmore
|2016/17 Novice Chinooks
Chris Davis - Pincher Creek's Novice Chinooks have been having a remarkable season, and are currently in second place in their CAHL tier with a 10 win/3 tie record in the regular season. The Chinooks were on home ice at the MCC Arena on Saturday January 28 when they hosted Strathmore's Storm, who are currently in third place in the same tier. The Chinooks came back from an 8-4 deficit at the end of the second period to tie the game 8-8.
Legacy learnings from the Annora Brown story
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Associated Peewee players help Bantam Chinooks through a rough patch
Bantam Chinooks with Peewee associated players
Chris Davis - Pincher Creek's Bantam Chinooks recently played their first playdown games of the season, hosting the Crowsnest Pass Thunder at the MCC on January 24 and travelling to the Coaldale rink for the second game against the Thunder on January 27. I caught the home game. The Chinooks regular bench was much diminished due to suspensions, injuries at their recent tournament and other factors, and three Peewee Chinooks leaped into the breach, and proved to be very valuable additions to the team. The Thunder won the game 4-3, but it was a hard-earned win.
Chinook boys basketball - Sabres win tournament, defeat Kainai
Alberta Party: Combination of new flood maps, development rules could spike property taxes outside flood zones
Alberta Party Caucus - Alberta’s approach to flood mapping could vastly increase the number of homes and businesses considered at-risk throughout the province, significantly reducing home and business property values and shifting the tax burden to non-flood areas, says Alberta Party leader Greg Clark.
Family Literacy Day celebrated at Matthew Halton High School
|David Poulsen with student Blake Coombs
Mary Coombs photo
Bear Snores On dramatic presentation
February is Black History Month
|Premier Rachel Notley, Minister Ricardo Miranda, MLA David Shepherd and representatives from Alberta's African and Caribbean communities
New Veterinary Profession Amendment Act comes into effect Feb. 1
Improving the Indigenous patient journey
Harley Crowshoe, Alberta Health Services - The convergence of western methods with Indigenous ways of healing has taken on new meaning in Lethbridge. The Indigenous Patient Journey now includes the Chinook Regional Hospital Ceremony Room.
Recent Pincher Creek Voice videos
Recent Pincher Creek Voice videos, related stories in progress
Chinooks Sr. Boys Basketball: Livingstone Sabres vs Kainai
Stay tuned for the full story.
Bantam Chinooks vs CNP Thunder
Novice Chinooks vs Strathmore
B Boys Basketball - Dragons vs Hawks
B Boys Basketball - Dragons vs Taber
B Boys Basketball - Sabres vs Taber
Chinooks Sr. Boys Basketball: Livingstone Sabres vs Kainai
Stay tuned for the full story.
Bantam Chinooks vs CNP Thunder
Novice Chinooks vs Strathmore
B Boys Basketball - Dragons vs Hawks
B Boys Basketball - Dragons vs Taber
B Boys Basketball - Sabres vs Taber
Draft Alberta municipal regulations online for feedback
Armed robbery in Fort Macleod
The suspect is described as a white male, 5"7", slim build and in his mid to late 20's. He was wearing a black hoodie with a large scarf wrapped around his head and lighter jeans with black sneakers.
If you have information regarding these incidents or any other crime please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at (403) 553-7200or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
If you have information regarding these incidents or any other crime please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at (403) 553-7200or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Stier: NDP must hold open houses, expand feedback timeline for Castle region changes
Subscribe to: Posts (Atom)