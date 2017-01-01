Weather

Sunday, January 1, 2017

Making transitions


Joyce Sasse - The New Year is a great time to think about making transitions. A memory comes to mind from years ago leading up to Advent / Christmas decorating in a small rural congregation.
Saturday, December 31, 2016

Town of Pincher Creek Operations snow statement

Town of Pincher Creek - The Town of Pincher Creek Operations team, under the director of Operations is comprised of 4 coordinators, Water, Waste Water and Capital Projects; Streets, Sanitary and Water Distribution; Solid Waste and Fleet Management; and Facilities and Open Spaces. There 5 full time maintenance workers, 1 full time water/wastewater treatment operator, 1 administrative professional and 2 part time, temporary staff within the department.
New beginnings


Shellie Byers - The clock strikes twelve, the whistles blow, a cheer erupts from the crowd as friends hug and sweethearts steal a kiss. There is joy and anticipation about what the year ahead will bring. The air itself seems electrified and alive in the moment . All things seem possible as we make restitution for our shortcomings in the prior year to move ahead in exuberance into the next. Imagine how many dreams are spoken to heaven in one day.
YPM is now Avail CPA - same great people, new name.

Avail CPA

 Featuring
Brian Nelson CPA, CA
PARTNER
  • Has lived in Fort Macleod since 2012
  • Involved in Chamber of Commerce, volunteering for the Antique Show, Santa Claus Parade, Business Awards Gala, local church congregation
  • Grew up helping on dad and grandpa's cattle ranch in Mountain View
  • Works with agriculture and small-to-medium sized business to make their operations better


The torch is passed at The Co-operators

(advertorial)
Kenton Farrow and Brenda Heisler
After 29 years with The Co-operators in Pincher Creek, agent/owner Brenda Heisler officially passed the torch to Kenton Farrow in December, celebrating the transition with a farewell hamburger and cake lunch for the public in Brenda's honour at the Ranchland Mall on Thursday, December 15.  Heisler has retired after 29 years at The Co-p[erators. Farrow officially takes over as financial advisor/owner on January 1, 2017.  He's been transitioning into the role since December 1.
Accounting Technician employment opportunity

Accounting Technician 
Pincher Creek Office 

Avail CPA is a unique and innovative team pursuing excellence in a fun environment. We truly care about our clients, our people, and our communities. We are seeking an experienced Accounting Technician to join our Pincher Creek team on a full or part time basis.
A Christmas story

Citrigno Family and Judy Lane (lower right)

Submitted - Sofia Citrigno surprised family members with memory lap quilts and a pillow for family friend and Holy Spirit Catholic Schools Trustee Judy Lane. Sofia sewed all of them using her Grandma Elaine Schmidt's clothes. Elaine passed away in 2014. Now that's love!

Citrigno family (Sofia lower left)
Pincher Creek RCMP summary for Dec. 19-26, 2016

Pincher Creek RCMP - The following is an overview of the nature of the complaints that the Pincher Creek Detachment received for the period of December 19-26, 2916. Note that the summary indicates what was reported to the police and may not have been substantiated.

Total calls for service - 40
Fraud / Forgery - 1
Uttering Threats - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 1
Theft under $5000 - 2
Impaired Driving - 1
Disturbing the Peace - 1
Driving complaints (general) - 1
MV Collisions - 9
Assistance to other agencies - 4
False Alarms - 3
911 calls (invalid) - 2
Prisoners held – 4
Time for a change


Pastor Chris Ney - Happy New years, it is exciting to start fresh with a new year and we look forward to getting on the right track. We hope to finally lose that 10lbs, or save enough to get us through and hope that we will get a better year then last year and stay healthy. All the hopes and dreams we had that didn’t come true from last year, we renew our hope for this year and press on. What happens though when it doesn’t work out? What happens when our hopes and dream seem like they never work out? Do we get tired, frustrated or maybe even give up?
Solutions and substitutions by Reena

Reena Nerbas

Tips this week: burnt popcorn smell in a microwave, oil spots on paving stones, measuring tape alternatives, avocado answers
Pincher Creek weather from Environment Canada




Links lead to the Environment Canada website

Full-time educational assistants required at Matthew Halton High School

(ad)
Full-Time Educational Assistants
Matthew Halton High School

Matthew Halton School requires two Full Time (1.0 FTE) Educational Assistants to work with special needs students. The successful candidates will provide assistance to students in an inclusive program to help meet the goals of the students’ learning plans.

For further information please contact Mrs. Tara Tanner, Principal, at 403-627-4414. Apply online at http://lrsd.ca/Careers.php. This competition will remain open until a suitable candidate is found.

Fox Theatre show times

(ad)

Fox Theatre hotline 403-627-3444

Showing Dec. 30-Jan. 5

Sing in 3D
nightly at 7:00 & 9:00
rated G

Rogue One-A Star Wars Story
nightly at 6:45 & 9:30
rated PG

Join us for a 2pm matinee of both movies
Friday December 30
Saturday December 31 
Sunday January 1

PLEASE NOTE THAT ON SATURDAY DECEMBER 31 THERE WILL BE A MATINEE AT 2:00PM AND ONLY THE EARLY SHOW OF BOTH MOVIES
In Memoriam 2016

We, at Snodgrass Funeral Homes (Pincher Creek), are thinking of our families, whom we walked with this year.

2016 DECEASED LIST
(Deceased's name/date of death)
2016 Parade of Lights, Moonlight Madness, and Hamper Scamper


Toni Lucas -  Pincher Creek's annual Parade of Lights and Moonlight Madness event was held on  on Friday, November 18.  The event had the good fortune of warm weather for this time of year with only a slight breeze to the appreciation of those who lined the streets waiting to see the floats go along the parade route.  Even though the parade was short the enthusiasm of the crowd could not be dimmed.  Santa Claus himself rode on the firetruck waving at the crowds.
@PincherVoice tweets


Friday, December 30, 2016

SGB Fitbodies announces new McEachern Street location

(ad)

I’m Sheryl Baker, and my goal is to help people with the daily struggle to build and maintain a happy, healthy lifestyle.

I’m not here to be a ‘trainer’ - I’m here to be your partner and motivator. I want to form lasting relationships while encouraging you to transform your life.
Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Poor Lethbridge area roadways during holiday season

RCMP Alberta - Between December 23, 2016 and December 27, 2016 the Coaldale RCMP responded to nearly 30 collisions on highways surrounding the City of Lethbridge. The weather conditions were very poor with extreme winds, heavy snow falls and then windy blowing snow conditions.
New indigenous member appointed to AHS Board

Heather Hirsch with Health Minister Sarah Hoffman

Government of Alberta - Heather Hirsch, an Indigenous woman and 19-year-veteran in frontline health care, has been appointed to the Alberta Health Services Board.

“The AHS Board has been hard at work for the last year making sure our health system is meeting the growing and changing needs of Alberta families. Hirsch’s appointment means we have another competent, passionate member who will bring her perspectives as an Indigenous woman and frontline health worker to the table.” - Sarah Hoffman, Minister of Health
Tuesday, December 27, 2016

New Year's resolutions for drivers

Randy Youngman

Randy Youngman, Alberta Office of Traffic Safety - For many of us in Alberta, our vehicles are a place where we spend a great deal of our time. Unfortunately, when we are driving, we do not always act as courteously as we would like others to, and in doing so, put ourselves and others in danger of being involved in a collision. With a new year looming large ahead of us, let’s resolve to try and do better in the coming year.
Monday, December 26, 2016

Fatal MVC on Hwy 3 between Pincher Creek and Brocket

Updated

RCMP Alberta - On December 24, 2016, at 11:30 am, Pincher Creek RCMP and RCMP Collision Analyst responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 3, approximately 5 km east of the Highway 6 turnoff.
2 comments:

Sunday, December 25, 2016

Joseph at the front of the stable

Joseph and Mary arrive at Bethlehem - William Brassey Hole   (Wikimedia commons)
Joyce Sasse - Men have sometimes been labeled as the “stagehands” of Christmas: following through on the orders of their wives, and financing the extravaganza.

But when Ann Weems, in her book Kneeling in Bethlehem, thinks of Joseph’s place in the stable, she envisions him being more central to the Christmas Story.
No comments:

Let us allow the Child in the manger challenge us



Pope Francis

“The grace of God has appeared for the salvation of all men” (Tit 2:11). The words of the Apostle Paul reveal the mystery of this holy night: the grace of God has appeared, his gift is free; in the Child given unto us the love of God is made visible.
Blue Christmas meditation

‘Blessed are you because of who God is’

Rev. Donalee Williams for the Blue Christmas Service at First United Church, Fort McMurray - In my experience, loss can bring out some of the worst … advice. In situations of loss I have received well-worn words that give dubious comfort at best. And in humility I confess the times when I’ve offered some less-than-awesome advice.
Merry Christmas from Vertical Church


Pastor Chris Ney - Good morning and Merry Christmas to all of you reading this today, we truly wish for you and your family to have the most blessed day ever. We also pray that today will not just be a day of presents under the tree but that you will take the time to remember why we are celebrating anything at all.
