Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Fox Theatre show times

Fox Theatre hotline 403-627-3444

Showing to Dec. 29:

ROGUE ONE - A STAR WARS STORY
in 3D, rated PG violence NRFYC. Held Over
6:45 and 9:30 nightly.
Matinees: Sat. Dec 24, Mon. Dec. 26 to Thurs. Dec 29 at 2:00 pm, all in 2D

SING
in 3D, rated General
7:00 and 9:00 nightly
Matinees: Sat. Dec 24 Monday to Thursday at 2 pm. All in 2D.

Please note every Wednesday is 2D


THE FOX IS CLOSED AT 4pm FOR CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS DAY
reopening Boxing Day

We at The Fox Theatre wish to Thank everyone for their support and wish for a "Happy Holiday and Happy New Year"

GIFT TICKETS AVAILABLE
at the Fox Theatre box office

We accept debit cards.

~

 ADMISSION RATES

2D:
Adult $10.00
Youth $7.00
Child $ 6.00
Senior $ 6.00

3D:
Adult $13.00
Youth $10.00
Child $9.00
Senior $9.00

