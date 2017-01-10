Pincher Creek Humane Society/SPCA
Cosmo is a very sweet, loving little girl who never complains. She follows her brothers (Smurf & Elf) around and plays as rough as she needs to. She really likes to snuggle and grooms the older cats, but when it is her time to nap, she will find the closet person to curl up with. She is use to other cats of all ages. She would make a great addition to a family and be an indoor cat only.
STATUS: Ready to be adopted.
CosmoFemale
Sarge
Male
This big, beautiful and gentle giant was rescued by a Good Samaritan when he was asking for help from being on his own out in the cold. Sarge loves people and as much attention as he can get from you. He just ‘goes with the flow’, loves to be brushed and fussed over. He is very clean, quiet, and loves to have numerous toys around him. He would be better in a home where he was the only cat and kept inside only. He is a little over 2 years old and would be a super friend and companion. You have to visit and hold him to appreciate how big and handsome he really is.
STATUS: Ready to be adopted.
