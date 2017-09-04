72 Hour emergency kit

Is your family prepared?
If you or your family are caught in an emergency or disaster, are you prepared? Do you have a 72-hour kit? An emergency plan?
Preparedness is a shared responsibility. We know that in some cases when a disaster occurs, it can take up to three days for emergency responders to reach you while they deal with the response and the most critically injured. Make sure you take the time now to prepare yourself with the items necessary to survive for a 72-hour period.
- Find a back pack (the ones given at conferences work well!), suitcase, or large plastic container to put supplies in.
- Water – 2 litres of water per person per day (include small bottles as well in case you are evacuated)
- Blankets
- Food that won’t spoil, canned food, energy bars, dried food, pet food (replace once a year)
- Manual can opener
- Crank or battery flashlight (extra batteries)
- Crank or battery radio (extra batteries)
- First Aid Kit
- Extra keys to your cars and house
- Cash in smaller bills and change for payphones, vending machines
- Toilet Paper
- Hand Sanitizer
- Copies of important contact information include school, family/friends, insurance company, doctors, etc.
- Special items such as prescription medication, infant formula, medical equipment
- Whistle
- Pocket Multi-tool
- Duct Tape
- Cell phone charger
- Prepaid long distance cards
