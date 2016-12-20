Weather

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Registration renewal reminder from Pincher Creek License and Registry

(ad)


Pincher Creek Licence and Registries would like to remind everyone that if your last name or company name begins with O, W, or Me to please renew before December 30, 2016. 

Pincher License and Registry
Alberta Registry Agent
Holiday Hours of operation:
December 23rd 9:00 - 4:00, December 26 and 27th we will be closed, and on the 30 we will be open 9-5. Regular business hours on the 28th and 29th 9-5:30.

Tel: 403-627-2642

Fax: 403-627-5713
Email: pcregistry@shaw.ca

Co-op Ranchland Mall
P.O. Box 1627
Pincher Creek AB T0K 1W0

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll