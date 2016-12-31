2016 Parade of Lights, Moonlight Madness, and Hamper Scamp

Toni Lucas -
Pincher Creek's annual Parade of Lights and Moonlight Madness event was held on on Friday, November 18. The event had the good fortune of warm weather for this time of year with only a slight breeze to the appreciation of those who lined the streets waiting to see the floats go along the parade route. Even though the parade was short the enthusiasm of the crowd could not be dimmed. Santa Claus himself rode on the firetruck waving at the crowds.
...
Powered by Cincopa
Business Video solution. 2016 Parade of Lights Pincher Creek Voice focallength 25 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2187 fnumber 3.8 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:15:40 PM width 3872 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 28 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1814 fnumber 4 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:28:13 PM width 3211 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 18 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2031 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:28:26 PM width 3595 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 28 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1814 fnumber 4 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:28:32 PM width 3211 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 18 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2188 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:28:49 PM width 3872 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 18 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1905 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:28:51 PM width 3373 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 48 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1998 fnumber 4.8 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:29:31 PM width 3537 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 28 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1814 fnumber 4 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:29:41 PM width 3211 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 38 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2187 fnumber 4.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:29:58 PM width 3872 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 18 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1814 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:30:03 PM width 3211 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 18 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1815 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:30:12 PM width 3212 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 42 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2187 fnumber 4.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:30:17 PM width 3872 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 28 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1815 fnumber 4 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:30:31 PM width 3211 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 18 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1453 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:30:46 PM width 2572 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 35 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2122 fnumber 4.2 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:31:10 PM width 3757 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 18 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1814 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:31:22 PM width 3212 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 18 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1770 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:31:31 PM width 3133 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 18 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1814 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:31:43 PM width 3212 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 28 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1815 fnumber 4 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:31:49 PM width 3211 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 48 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2154 fnumber 4.8 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:32:27 PM width 3813 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 22 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1755 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:33:27 PM width 3107 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 25 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2188 fnumber 3.8 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:33:52 PM width 3872 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 18 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1505 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:34:41 PM width 2664 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 18 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1941 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:36:18 PM width 3435 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 18 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1597 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:36:34 PM width 2825 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 18 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2187 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:36:39 PM width 3872 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 18 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1814 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:36:47 PM width 3212 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 25 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1713 fnumber 3.8 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:37:12 PM width 3032 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 22 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1814 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:38:23 PM width 3211 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 18 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1814 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:38:27 PM width 3210 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 18 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2111 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:38:31 PM width 3737 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 18 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1446 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:38:33 PM width 2558 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 25 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2187 fnumber 3.8 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 6:38:40 PM width 3872 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 28 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2603 fnumber 4 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/19/2014 1:58:58 AM width 4608 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 32 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2604 fnumber 4.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/18/2014 11:34:09 PM width 4608 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 52 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2603 fnumber 5.6 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/18/2014 11:32:22 PM width 4608 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 45 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 3072 fnumber 5.3 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/18/2014 11:32:30 PM width 3072 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 31 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2604 fnumber 4.2 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/18/2014 11:33:32 PM width 4608 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 22 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2603 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/18/2014 10:38:51 PM width 4608 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 23 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2495 fnumber 3.8 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/18/2014 10:39:11 PM width 4417 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 19 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 3072 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/18/2014 10:39:21 PM width 3072 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 20 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2603 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/18/2014 10:39:36 PM width 4608 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 22 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2603 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/18/2014 10:39:46 PM width 4608 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 22 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2603 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/18/2014 10:39:56 PM width 4608 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 22 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2603 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/18/2014 10:40:17 PM width 4608 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 18 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2603 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/18/2014 10:40:28 PM width 4608 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 18 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2603 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/18/2014 10:41:28 PM width 4608 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 18 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2603 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/18/2014 10:41:56 PM width 4608 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 18 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2603 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/18/2014 10:43:30 PM width 4608 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 18 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2461 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/18/2014 10:43:41 PM width 4357 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 18 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2418 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/18/2014 10:44:13 PM width 4279 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 26 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2472 fnumber 4 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/18/2014 10:44:54 PM width 4377 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 18 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2603 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/18/2014 10:45:55 PM width 4608 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 18 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2150 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/18/2014 10:51:43 PM width 3806 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 18 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2603 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/18/2014 11:18:49 PM width 4608 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 55 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2150 fnumber 5.6 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/18/2014 11:21:28 PM width 3806 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 19 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2418 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/18/2014 11:38:51 PM width 4279 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 38 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2434 fnumber 4.8 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/19/2014 12:44:24 AM width 4307 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 18 flash 24 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2386 fnumber 4 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/19/2014 1:05:25 AM width 4223 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 18 flash 24 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2603 fnumber 4 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/19/2014 1:05:30 AM width 4608 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 18 flash 24 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2468 fnumber 4 exposuretime 0.0125 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/19/2014 1:22:09 AM width 4369 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 18 flash 24 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2603 fnumber 4.5 exposuretime 0.0125 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/19/2014 1:24:07 AM width 4608 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 18 flash 24 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2604 fnumber 4.5 exposuretime 0.0125 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/19/2014 1:24:11 AM width 4608 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 38 flash 24 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2520 fnumber 4.8 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/19/2014 1:27:31 AM width 4461 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 20 flash 31 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2257 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/19/2014 1:54:14 AM width 3994 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 38 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2181 fnumber 4.5 exposuretime 0.005 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 8:59:51 PM width 3859 cameramodel NIKON D3000 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION focallength 28 height 2078 fnumber 4 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 9:17:38 PM width 3678 cameramodel NIKON D3000 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION focallength 18 height 2042 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.0333333351 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 8/23/2011 9:21:37 PM width 3615 cameramodel NIKON D3000
One of the traditional events of the evening was the balloon drop at Ranchland Mall, and a new one was the Hamper Scamper held there as well. The balloon drop ran into technical difficulties when one of the bags of balloons did not release as planned to the disappointment of the crowd underneath. Many were hoping to have the ticket for a big winning item inside of a balloon they would claim. Deputy Fire Chief Pat Neumann came to the rescue by climbing a ladder and releasing the balloons to the cheering crowd below.
Deputy Fire Chief Pat Neumann releases the balloons
For the Hamper Scamper event you had to buy a raffle ticket, and those names drawn won the right to go to the next level and enter the Hamper Scamper. This was a contest of shopping ability and was limited to 10 contestants who had the right to go through the aisle of the Co-op grocery store at 8:30, just after the McMan and Rotary used the Hamper Scamper as a fundraiser for the Food Bank managed by McMan. Food banks need donations all throughout the year but during the Christmas season there is additional stress on the system.
One raffle winner could not attend, so they donated their placement back to the organization. Their placement was auctioned off at start of the event to Kyla Bruns who bid $110 for the ticket. Then the ten contestants got a shopping cart and a grocery list, to fill as accurately as possible within a five minute time frame.
Some hilarity ensued as people had a mad scramble to obtain as many possible items out of the 30 items listed. The event was cheered on by onlookers in the mall outside of the Co-op. Once all the items were tallied, it was found there was a tie for third place. The person who had the largest dollar value of the tie. The winners were:
Hamper Scampet First Place: Christine Harrison
Christine Harrison 9 items $600 gift card
Kyla Bruns 7 items $400 gift card
Betty Whipple 5 items $300 gift card
All the other participants received a $100 gift card
Harrison was very happy to be awarded the $600 grand prize. She said, "This was a lot of fun. I would definitely do this again!"
Pincher Creek Rotary President Dan Crawford and Mustangs matriarch Faith Zachar
Pincher Creek Rotary President Dan Crawford was happy to see such enthusiasm for the event and for the opportunity to forge a strong partnership with McMan Agency and the Co-op. "We raised over $2,000 for the food bank, and helping people, that is what this is all about."
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.