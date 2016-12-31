Accounting Technician employment opportunity

(ad)
Accounting Technician
Pincher Creek Office
Avail CPA is a unique and innovative team pursuing excellence in a fun environment. We truly care about our clients, our people, and our communities. We are seeking an experienced Accounting Technician to join our Pincher Creek team on a full or part time basis.
Responsibilities would include:
• Bookkeeping and administration of ongoing accounting functions for our clients including preparation of GST returns and payroll.
• Preparation of yearend files and financial statements.
• Preparation of personal tax returns.
Competencies required:
• Ability to prioritize with flexibility to manage workload demands and multiple tasks as required.
• Ability to work within time budgets, monitor progress to budgets, and meet deadlines.
• Strong computer and communication skills, and knowledge of bookkeeping and accounting principles.
• Experience with QuickBooks and Simply Accounting software. Caseware and Profile software experience would be an asset.
• Previous experience in a public practice environment would be preferred, but is not required. We will provide exceptional training to the right candidate.
If you are looking to develop your career in a unique team environment, please forward your resume by January 23, 2017 to:
Julie Torscher
Avail CPA
Box 1780
Fort Macleod, AB T0L 0Z0
Fax: 403-553-2696
Email: julie.torscher@availcpa.com
To learn more about Avail CPA, please visit our website at www.availcpa.com.
