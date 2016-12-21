Allied Arts Council seeks council's support for Lebel Mansion upgrades

ACC are hoping to install a elevator in the Lebel Mansion and would like to have a letter of support to move forward on grant applications to achieve this. ACC will be writing grant requests to the Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta, the Rick Hansen Foundation, and an accessibility program in regards to the elevator installation. "In order to do that, you are the owner of the building, I need your permission to go ahead, and I need your support, if you think it's a good thing."
Lebel said he would send an outline of project summary and costs to council members. He said the renovations would cost approximately $150,000 and the telecom project would cost approximately $100,000. Lebel also updated the council about current AAC programing, sales in their gift shop, and the current state of the RCADE program. "There's lots of life in the building."
Town council will discuss the matter at a future meeting.
