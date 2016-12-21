Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Blackfalds RCMP locate remains of missing Red Deer woman
An autopsy was conducted at the Calgary Medical Examiner’s Office on December 19, 2016 and the results obtained have revealed that this was the missing 49-year-old female, Lorie Nichols of Red Deer.
There is no connection between Lorie and the person who found her in the field.
The RCMP are not investigating this as a suspicious death and further information will not be made available in relation to this investigation.
