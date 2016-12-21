Weather

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Blackfalds RCMP locate remains of missing Red Deer woman

RCMP Alberta - On December 16, 2016 Blackfalds RCMP were alerted to the discovery of human remains on a rural property. Red Deer RCMP Forensic Identification Section and Major Crimes South completed an examination of the scene and investigated the circumstances of the discovery of these human remains.

An autopsy was conducted at the Calgary Medical Examiner’s Office on December 19, 2016 and the results obtained have revealed that this was the missing 49-year-old female, Lorie Nichols of Red Deer.

There is no connection between Lorie and the person who found her in the field.

The RCMP are not investigating this as a suspicious death and further information will not be made available in relation to this investigation.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll