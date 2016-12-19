Celebrate Christmas with Vertical Church

(ad)
With Christmas fast approaching, and the hustle and bustle at the height of our days leading up to this holiday. There is no better time to slow down then now for a evening of Christmas in Pincher at Vertical Church On Dec 23 @ 7pm.
We would like to invite you and your family, friends and neighbours to come and enjoy time together while having a fresh Starbucks coffee, and enjoying some Christmas music by local artists and the Christmas story narrated through the eyes of Joseph, Mary's husband.
This Friday night, December 23
Time 7:00 pm
Location: Vertical Church
1200 Ken Thornton Blvd
Pincher Creek
Everyone is welcome!
