Chinook Girls Basketball update for Dec. 2016

Hawks vs Dragons Chris Davis -
There are 10 teams in the Girls division of the Chinook Basketball League this season. Most of the teams have played three or four games, so it's still early in the season and there's plenty of time for the standings to change.
According to the
league's standings
, Coalhurst's Crusaders are currently in first place, undefeated with four wins. Matthew Halton's Hawks are in second place, also undefeated in four games and just behind Coalhurst in points. Kainai SV is in third place, undefeated after three games. Kainai is a very strong contender this season. St. Michael's Dragons are in fourth place with three wins and one loss. County Central, Kainai JV, and Crowsnest Pass also each have a three win/one loss record. This is turning out to be a very competitive season.
Click here for the Chinook Basketball League schedule.
Hawks #9 Lucy Gerrand throwing three-pointer for the win Hawks vs Dragons
Epic game.
On December 19 fans got to see how closely matched the two Pincher Creek teams are, when Halton's Hawks (MHHS) came from behind near the end of the final quarter to upset St. Michael's Dragons (STM) 45-41. A sizable crowd at St. Michael's Dale Wentz Memorial Gymnasium was treated to a barnburner throughout. For most of the game the two teams were within a point or three of each other, usually with the Dragons slightly ahead. The Hawks were ahead by one point at the end of the first quarter (12-11). The Dragons were ahead 21-18 at the half. The Dragons maintained a slight lead for most of the third quarter, and were ahead 38-33 in the last ten minutes of the game. There were long periods of no scoring in that final quarter before the Hawks surged. With 2:37 remaining the Hawks were behind by two points, 39-37. A slick three-pointer by Hawks #9 Lucy Gerrand put them in the lead by one point, and proved to be the game winning basket. Gerrand is a marvel, a top scorer and Player of the Game in every game so far this season. Dragons #8 Olivia Citrigno has also come into her own, being her team's top scorer in every game so far this season.
The Hawks scored five more points before the final buzzer and the Dragons scored two, resulting in a 45-41 Hawks win.
Players of the Game were #4 Natalie Krizan (STM), #9 Lucy Gerrand (MHHS), #8 Olivia Citrigno (STM. and #6 Dakoda Bruder (MHHS).
Top scorers for the Dragons were #8 Olivia Citrigno (16pts), #15 Sara Saulnier (8pts), and # 3 Sydney Bruder (7pts). Top scorers for the Hawks were #9 Lucy Gerrand (18pts), #6 Dakoda Bruder (10pts), #10 Leigh Erickson (6pts), and #4 Beyonce Crowshoe (6 pts).
2016/17 MHHS Hawks Hawks vs Blades
On December 12 the Hawks (MHHS) hosted Nobleford's Blades (NCS) at the Matthew Halton High School Gym. The Hawk's 47-34 win in that game was entertainingly underscored by # 7 Alisha Stevenson's buzzer beater at the end of the game. Evident throughout was the amount of work the Hawks have put into their teamwork skills. They play an intelligent game, and it's really working for them this season.
Hawks vs Blades
Hawks #9 Lucy Gerrand and #15 Jayme Holtorf (NCS) were named Players of the Game choice by both coaches.
Top scorers for the Blades were #8 Danae Goudzwaard (13 pts), #14 Selina Barnett (9pts), #15 Jayme Holtorf (8pts). Top scorers for the Hawks were #9 Lucy Gerrand (18 pts), # 7 Alisha Stevenson (8 pts), and #10 Leigh Erickson (5pts).
Results to date
Kainai SV defeated J.T. Foster by a wide margin.
Hawks defeated Kainai JV 55-24.
Coalhurst defeated Vulcan 56-33.
Dragons defeated Piikani by a wide margin.
Hawks defeated CNP Pandas by a wide margin.
Vulcan defeated Nobleford 45-39.
Piikani forfeited to Coalhurst.
Kainai SV defeated the Dragons 47-34.
Kainai defeated J.T. Foster 51-30.
CNP defeated J.T. Foster 54-45.
Hawks defeated Nobleford 47=34.
CHS defeated CCHS by a wide margin.
Coalhurst defeated Kainai JV 40-34.
Hawks defeated Dragons 45-41.
Kainai defeated CCHS by a wide margin.
Please allow a few moments for the gallery below to load if you are using a slower connection.
Hawks, Dragons, and Blades:
...
Powered by Cincopa
Business Video solution. Chinook Girls Basketball 2016 focallength 18 flash 24 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1980 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.02 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/16/2011 7:26:49 PM width 3505 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 42 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2592 fnumber 4.5 exposuretime 0.008 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/16/2011 7:21:30 PM width 2122 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 42 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1752 fnumber 4.5 exposuretime 0.008 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/16/2011 7:21:46 PM width 3100 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 42 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1207 fnumber 4.5 exposuretime 0.008 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/16/2011 7:21:48 PM width 2136 cameramodel NIKON D3000 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION focallength 42 height 1887 fnumber 5.6 exposuretime 0.008 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/16/2011 7:22:28 PM width 1887 cameramodel NIKON D3000 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION focallength 42 height 1555 fnumber 6.3 exposuretime 0.00625 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/16/2011 7:22:51 PM width 1555 cameramodel NIKON D3000 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION focallength 48 height 2433 fnumber 6.3 exposuretime 0.00625 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/16/2011 7:22:56 PM width 2433 cameramodel NIKON D3000 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION focallength 48 height 2059 fnumber 6.3 exposuretime 0.00625 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/16/2011 7:22:56 PM width 3645 cameramodel NIKON D3000 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION focallength 48 height 2380 fnumber 6.3 exposuretime 0.00625 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/16/2011 7:22:57 PM width 2380 cameramodel NIKON D3000 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION focallength 25 height 1654 fnumber 7.1 exposuretime 0.005 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/16/2011 7:23:00 PM width 2928 cameramodel NIKON D3000 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION focallength 42 height 2194 fnumber 6.3 exposuretime 0.00625 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/16/2011 7:23:10 PM width 2195 cameramodel NIKON D3000 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION focallength 32 height 1814 fnumber 6.3 exposuretime 0.00625 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/16/2011 7:23:41 PM width 3212 cameramodel NIKON D3000 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION focallength 18 height 1784 fnumber 6.3 exposuretime 0.00625 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/16/2011 7:24:37 PM width 3159 cameramodel NIKON D3000 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION focallength 18 height 2407 fnumber 6.3 exposuretime 0.00625 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/16/2011 7:24:37 PM width 2407 cameramodel NIKON D3000 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION focallength 56 height 1849 fnumber 5 exposuretime 0.005 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/16/2011 7:24:55 PM width 3273 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 50 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1418 fnumber 4.8 exposuretime 0.00625 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 7:32:41 PM width 1419 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 55 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2412 fnumber 5.6 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/18/2014 10:47:33 PM width 4269 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 30 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2299 fnumber 4.5 exposuretime 0.0125 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/18/2014 10:54:33 PM width 4069 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 30 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2965 fnumber 4.5 exposuretime 0.0125 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/18/2014 10:56:36 PM width 2965 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 30 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2558 fnumber 4.2 exposuretime 0.0125 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/18/2014 10:56:38 PM width 2558 cameramodel NIKON D3100 focallength 50 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2031 fnumber 4.8 exposuretime 0.01 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:10:03 PM width 3595 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 60 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2031 fnumber 5 exposuretime 0.0125 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:10:17 PM width 3595 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 60 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1682 fnumber 5 exposuretime 0.01 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:13:41 PM width 2978 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 18 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 961 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.004 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:13:57 PM width 1701 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 18 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1541 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.004 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:13:57 PM width 2726 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 18 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1072 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.004 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:13:57 PM width 1897 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 18 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1742 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.00625 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:15:28 PM width 1743 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 66 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1791 fnumber 5.3 exposuretime 0.0125 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:15:58 PM width 1790 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 35 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1345 fnumber 4.2 exposuretime 0.008 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:19:40 PM width 1345 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 42 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2501 fnumber 4.5 exposuretime 0.008 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:20:29 PM width 2501 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 60 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1815 fnumber 5 exposuretime 0.0125 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:21:14 PM width 3211 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 28 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1334 fnumber 4 exposuretime 0.00625 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:21:28 PM width 2361 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 28 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1137 fnumber 4 exposuretime 0.00625 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:22:41 PM width 2014 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 28 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1210 fnumber 4 exposuretime 0.005 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:22:43 PM width 2141 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 56 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1862 fnumber 5 exposuretime 0.008 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:23:19 PM width 1863 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 25 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2193 fnumber 3.8 exposuretime 0.00625 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:24:34 PM width 2192 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 28 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1814 fnumber 4 exposuretime 0.005 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:25:03 PM width 3211 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 56 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1814 fnumber 5 exposuretime 0.005 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:25:09 PM width 1814 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 38 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2535 fnumber 4.5 exposuretime 0.01 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:26:20 PM width 2535 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 80 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2163 fnumber 5.6 exposuretime 0.008 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:27:38 PM width 2163 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 32 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2115 fnumber 4.2 exposuretime 0.008 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:27:41 PM width 3743 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 66 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1815 fnumber 5.3 exposuretime 0.005 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:27:58 PM width 1814 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 35 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1814 fnumber 4.2 exposuretime 0.004 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:28:10 PM width 1814 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 60 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1527 fnumber 5 exposuretime 0.0125 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:32:29 PM width 2704 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 60 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2013 fnumber 5 exposuretime 0.0125 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:32:30 PM width 2013 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 28 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2099 fnumber 4 exposuretime 0.00625 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:34:25 PM width 3715 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 28 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2575 fnumber 4 exposuretime 0.005 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:35:19 PM width 2575 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 28 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1390 fnumber 4 exposuretime 0.005 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:35:55 PM width 2461 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 28 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1253 fnumber 4 exposuretime 0.004 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:35:58 PM width 2218 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 32 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1989 fnumber 4.2 exposuretime 0.008 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:36:09 PM width 3520 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 28 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2592 fnumber 4 exposuretime 0.005 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:37:02 PM width 2592 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 18 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1868 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.005 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:37:16 PM width 3306 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 25 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1148 fnumber 3.8 exposuretime 0.004 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:49:19 PM width 2032 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 25 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2177 fnumber 3.8 exposuretime 0.00625 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:49:38 PM width 3853 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 25 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 967 fnumber 3.8 exposuretime 0.005 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:49:58 PM width 1712 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 25 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1525 fnumber 3.8 exposuretime 0.005 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:50:25 PM width 2699 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 18 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1792 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.004 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:53:41 PM width 3173 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 25 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1177 fnumber 3.8 exposuretime 0.00625 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:54:00 PM width 2084 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 28 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2449 fnumber 4 exposuretime 0.005 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 6:56:35 PM width 2448 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 32 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1751 fnumber 4.2 exposuretime 0.00625 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 7:02:46 PM width 3097 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 22 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2171 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.005 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 7:10:16 PM width 3841 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 32 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2583 fnumber 4.2 exposuretime 0.00625 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 7:14:16 PM width 2583 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 38 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2103 fnumber 4.5 exposuretime 0.008 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 7:15:12 PM width 2103 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 25 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1814 fnumber 3.8 exposuretime 0.00625 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 7:18:41 PM width 1815 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 18 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2264 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.004 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 7:19:24 PM width 2263 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 22 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1581 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.005 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 7:21:57 PM width 2799 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 22 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 2181 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.004 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 7:22:12 PM width 3861 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 22 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1564 fnumber 3.5 exposuretime 0.005 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 7:22:13 PM width 2768 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 28 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1814 fnumber 4 exposuretime 0.0166666675 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 7:23:48 PM width 3212 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 48 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1773 fnumber 4.8 exposuretime 0.008 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 7:27:58 PM width 3138 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 48 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1191 fnumber 4.8 exposuretime 0.008 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 7:27:59 PM width 2108 cameramodel NIKON D3000 focallength 50 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 1815 fnumber 4.8 exposuretime 0.00625 orientation 1 camerasoftware Windows Photo Editor originaldate 9/23/2011 7:32:40 PM width 1814 cameramodel NIKON D3000
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.