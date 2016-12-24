Saturday, December 24, 2016
Cochrane area road advisory issued
RCMP Alberta - Cochrane RCMP are advising that travel on highways in Cochrane and MD of Rockyview area is not recommended at this time due to reduced visibility and icy road conditions. Tow companies in the area have reported there is an extended service call time in excess of four hours for stranded and disabled vehicles. Highway 1 from Calgary city limits to Highway 1x, Highway 1A from west of Cochrane to 1X and Highway 22 north and south of Cochrane are very icy and snow covered and travel is not recommended at this time.
