Cochrane RCMP issue warning about road conditions west of Calgary

"Motorists should avoid any non-essential travel on Highway 1 until conditions improve."Today at 11:40 am a multi vehicle collision occurred on the eastbound lanes of Highway 1A at Bearspaw Road. Eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane as crews worked to clear the scene. Both lanes were opened as of 12:30 pm, however, road conditions remain poor.
As of 12:40 pm emergency crews are working on the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 at Scott Lake Hill where 30-40 vehicles are in the ditch as a result of icy roads and zero visibility.
Corporal Curtis Peters with the RCMP says, "Motorists should avoid any non-essential travel on Highway 1 until conditions improve."
Update:
As of 3:45 pm, vehicles which were blocking the driving lanes of Highway 1 at Scott Lake Hill have been removed. Several vehicles are still in the ditch and crews continue to work on clearing the scene. Traffic has resumed on all lanes of east and westbound Highway 1, however, there are still numerous icy patches and reduced visibility. Motorists are still encouraged to avoid travel if possible and can expect delays and extreme winter driving conditions.
Cochrane RCMP are please to report that despite the numerous vehicles involved, there were no serious injuries sustained in this collision.
