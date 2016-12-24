Fatal MVC on Hwy 3 between Pincher Creek and Brocket

A minivan travelling westbound crossed over the centre line and was struck by an eastbound SUV.
The driver and front seat passenger in the minivan succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene. Two other passengers in the van have been transported to the Pincher Creek hospital with serious injuries.
The driver and passenger in the SUV have been transported to the Pincher Creek hospital, in stable condition.
Traffic is being re-routed near the collision while the RCMP conduct their investigation and crews remove debris. As of 5:50 pm December 24, the roads were announced as open.
Road conditions are believed to be a factor in the incident.
The identity of the deceased are not being released at this time.
An update will be provided when new information becomes available.
3:18 pm Dec. 24, 2016:
The driver and front seat passenger in the minivan succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene. Two other passengers in the van have been transported to the Pincher Creek hospital with serious injuries.
The driver and passenger in the SUV have been transported to the Pincher Creek hospital, in stable condition.
Road conditions are believed to be a factor in the incident.
The identity of the deceased are not being released at this time.
An update will be provided when new information becomes available.
3:18 pm Dec. 24, 2016:
Highway 3 5km east of Pincher Creek remains closed while emergency crews work. Likely closed for possible 2 more hours— Emergency Services (@DeputyChiefPCES) December 24, 2016
Highway 3 at munsels crossing 5km east of Pincher now open— Emergency Services (@DeputyChiefPCES) December 25, 2016
You guys who rescue or have to attend accidents please be safe also. The rest of the people should know not to travel in this kind of weather.ReplyDelete
My heart goes out to all of the families & loved ones of those lost &/or injured. Can't begin to thank the first responders, physicians & medical staff for what they do at times like this while the rest of us celebrate the holiday.ReplyDelete