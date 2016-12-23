Fatal single vehicle collision in Lethbridge

On December 23, 2016, shortly before 3 a.m police along with Fire/EMS responded to a single vehicle collision near the intersection of Stafford Dr and 10 St N. Initial investigation determined a Dodge Challenger was travelling northbound at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and struck a post on the center median. The 26-year-old female driver was transported to Chinook Regional Hospital where she died of her injuries. Two passengers in the car were treated in hospital for minor injuries.
Both speed and alcohol were factors in this collision. Neither road nor weather conditions contributed to this collision.
The identity of the deceased will not be released pending notification of the next of kin.
The collision remains under investigation by the Lethbridge Police Service Traffic Response Unit.
