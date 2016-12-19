Weather

Monday, December 19, 2016

Fentanyl seized from two Lethbridge homes

ALERT - ALERT has seized nearly 300 fentanyl pills as the result of search warrants being executed at two north Lethbridge homes.  ALERT Lethbridge’s organized crime and gang team conducted the searches on December 14, 2016 with the assistance of Lethbridge Police Service and RCMP. Homes were searched on St. Francis Road North and Stafford Road North.

The search of the two homes resulted in the following items being seized:
  • 298 fentanyl pills;
  • 70 ecstasy pills;
  • 1 gram of methamphetamine;
  • 10 grams of marijuana;
  • 27 grams of an unknown white powder;
  • $5,150 cash proceeds of crime.
Brandon Boriskewich, 32, and Curtis Larko, 41, were charged with multiple drug-related offences. ALERT began its investigation after receiving information concerning Larko’s suspected drug trafficking. Larko was previously charged by ALERT as the result of a similar investigation in May 2015.

Larko is charged with:
  • Possession of a controlled substance (x 2);
  • Failure to comply with recognizance (x 2);
  • Possession of proceeds of crime;
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (x 2).
Boriskewich is charged with:
  • possession for the purpose of trafficking;
  • possession of proceeds of crime.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.

ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. Members of Alberta Sheriffs, Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP work in ALERT.

