Fentanyl seized from two Lethbridge homes

The search of the two homes resulted in the following items being seized:
Larko is charged with:
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. Members of Alberta Sheriffs, Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP work in ALERT.
- 298 fentanyl pills;
- 70 ecstasy pills;
- 1 gram of methamphetamine;
- 10 grams of marijuana;
- 27 grams of an unknown white powder;
- $5,150 cash proceeds of crime.
- Possession of a controlled substance (x 2);
- Failure to comply with recognizance (x 2);
- Possession of proceeds of crime;
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (x 2).
- possession for the purpose of trafficking;
- possession of proceeds of crime.
