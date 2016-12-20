Weather

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Letters to Santa from Livingstone School's ECS class

Santa at the 2016 Pincher Creek Countdown to Christmas parade
Dear Santa Claus,
I am excited for Christmas! At Christmas I like to decorate. This year I would really like a ninja truck, please.
Merry Christmas from Carter G.


Dear Santa Claus,
I am excited for Christmas! At Christmas I like to decorate. This year I would really like a dog, please.
Merry Christmas from Tazio F.

Dear Santa Claus,
I am excited for Christmas! At Christmas I like to skate. This year I would really like a stuffy snowman, please.
Merry Christmas from Keanu S.

Dear Santa Claus,
I am excited for Christmas! At Christmas I like to skate. This year I would really like some trolls, please.
Merry Christmas from Kenzie S.

Dear Santa Claus,
I am excited for Christmas! At Christmas I like to open presents! This year I would really like a baby flying heart.
Merry Christmas from Allan B.

Dear Santa Claus,
I am excited for Christmas! At Christmas I like to visit Grandma. This year I would really like an iPad, please.
Merry Christmas from Kayleigh E.

Dear Santa Claus,
I am excited for Christmas! At Christmas I like to play on the hill. This year I would really like a stencil, please.
Merry Christmas from Carson.

Dear Santa Claus,
I am excited for Christmas! At Christmas I like to go sledding. This year I would really like a sparkly dress, please.
Merry Christmas from Isabelle B.

Dear Santa Claus,
I am excited for Christmas! At Christmas I like to open presents. This year I would really like Lego, please.
Merry Christmas from Dominick L.


No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll