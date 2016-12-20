Letters to Santa from Livingstone School's ECS class

|Santa at the 2016 Pincher Creek Countdown to Christmas parade
I am excited for Christmas! At Christmas I like to decorate. This year I would really like a ninja truck, please.
Merry Christmas from Carter G.
Dear Santa Claus,
I am excited for Christmas! At Christmas I like to decorate. This year I would really like a dog, please.
Merry Christmas from Tazio F.
Dear Santa Claus,
I am excited for Christmas! At Christmas I like to skate. This year I would really like a stuffy snowman, please.
Merry Christmas from Keanu S.
Dear Santa Claus,
I am excited for Christmas! At Christmas I like to skate. This year I would really like some trolls, please.
Merry Christmas from Kenzie S.
Dear Santa Claus,
I am excited for Christmas! At Christmas I like to open presents! This year I would really like a baby flying heart.
Merry Christmas from Allan B.
Dear Santa Claus,
I am excited for Christmas! At Christmas I like to visit Grandma. This year I would really like an iPad, please.
Merry Christmas from Kayleigh E.
Dear Santa Claus,
I am excited for Christmas! At Christmas I like to play on the hill. This year I would really like a stencil, please.
Merry Christmas from Carson.
Dear Santa Claus,
I am excited for Christmas! At Christmas I like to go sledding. This year I would really like a sparkly dress, please.
Merry Christmas from Isabelle B.
Dear Santa Claus,
I am excited for Christmas! At Christmas I like to open presents. This year I would really like Lego, please.
Merry Christmas from Dominick L.
