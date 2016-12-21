Livingstone Ski Academy hits the slopes

Livingstone Ski Academy at Castle Mountain
(Photo: Sam Scholfield, Mountain Drift Photography)
Toni Lucas - Livingstone School's Livingstone Ski Academy from the slopes as a class at Castle Mountain Ski Resort for the first time on Friday December 16, 2017. It was also opening day for the 2016/17 season at Castle. The students had about two weeks of training time and preparation before they got to strap on their skis and tackle the resort's slopes. The Ski Academy is a skills-based program encompassing freestyle and downhill training at recreational and more competitive levels. Principal Chad Jensen said "This was an amazing day. A lot of work was put in to get to here."
Twenty two of the twenty four students currently enrolled in the program came out for the day-long exercise. Two of the academy's pupils are exchange students from Germany who will be starting the course after they arrive in January. The class has both on-the-hill and more academic components and will be running until the end of the ski season in spring.
Livingstone Ski Academy launches
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.