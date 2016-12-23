Friday, December 23, 2016
Mischief on Highway 2
RCMP Alberta - On December 21, 2016 at approximately 11:00 am, High River RCMP responded to a complaint of mischief on Highway 2. A male suspect forced another vehicle to the shoulder of the road where he exited his own vehicle and began yelling at the driver of the parked vehicle. The suspect broke the victim’s driver's side mirror before departing. The suspect was driving a stolen vehicle at the time of the offence. This incident is still under investigation.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact the High River RCMP at (403) 652-2357. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by Internet atwww.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.
