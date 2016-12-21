Peewee Chinooks atop standings midway through season

2016/17 Peewee Chinooks Chris Davis -
Pincher Creek's Peewee Chinooks are at the top of the Central Alberta Hockey League (CAHL) Tier 4 South standings as the league heads into the holiday season break. The Chinooks have 7 wins and 1 loss so far in the regular season, as does Fort Macleod's Mustangs. The Chinooks are slightly ahead of the Mustangs on points. The Mustangs handed the Chinooks their one regular season loss, a close 5-4 contest on December 16. Fort Macleod's one loss came at the hands of the Okotoks Oil Kings on November 20, the Oil Kings winning that one 8-6. The Oil Kings are currently third in the standings.
Chinooks vs Chestermere Lakers (tiering round game)
In their first regular season game of the 2016/17 season the Chinooks traveled to Taber on November 19, where they defeated Taber's Oil Kings 7-5. The next day the Chinooks were back on home ice at the MCC, hosting Nanton's Palominos. The Chinooks won that contest 7-2. They traveled to Nanton the next weekend to repeat that result on November 26. On November 27 they hosted Vulcan's Hawks, defeating the Hawks 7-1. On December 3 they were on the road again, traveling to Taber to defeat the Oil Kings 8-5. They defeated the Oil Kings again the next day, 10-8, this time on home ice. Their only regular season loss came at the hands of Fort Macleod's Mustangs on December 16, the Mustangs winning by a narrow 5-4 margin. The Chinooks defeated Nanton 6-1 the next day at the MCC before heading into the holiday break.
Chinooks vs Nanton
The Chinooks are really playing as a team this season, and that fact is well reflected in their record so far.
Chinooks stats to Dec. 21, 2016 from cahlhockey.net
Chinooks vs Coaldale Cobras (tiering round game) - Chinooks #4 Drew Stuckey with the puck
At the halfway point of the 2016/17 season: Chinooks #4 Drew Stuckey is atop the team's stats with 12 goals and 11 assists. He's also the fifth ranked player in the tier. #6 Rhett Fitzpatrick has 9 goals and 11 assists. #16 Aidan Potts has 6 goals and 9 assists. #2 Jaron Scotton has 8 goals and 5 assists. #28 Cory Dyck has 7 goals and 6 assists. #21 Kieran Randall has 5 goals and 4 assists. #11 Carter Neufeld-Shea has 5 goals and 3 assists. #19 Colton Kirkman has 2 goals and 6 assists. #18 Shenoa Jessen has 1 goal and 2 assists. #9 Maddix Dyck has 3 assists. Chinooks goalie #1 Kolton "Kipper" Kipling has been steadfast in net for all of their games. He's currently the top goalie in the tier by a significant margin with a 3.63 goals against average.
Chinooks vs Nanton
The Chinooks have an away game scheduled for January 7, 2017. Their next home ice appearance is scheduled for Saturday January 14 at 2:00 pm, when they will host Claresholm.
This great local team is playing their hearts out this season, and they deserve more support. The fans who do show up are never disappointed, but there really should be more of them.
