Friday, December 23, 2016

Pincher Creek sports shorts to Dec. 23, 2016

Pincher Creek minor hockey players at Superskills Competition
Hockey Superskills Competition and Christmas Celebration
Atom Chinooks host Chestermere and Okotoks
Support the kids
Junior Basketball - Hawks host Piikani
Hockey Superskills Competition and Christmas Celebration


On the evening of December 22, 2016 Pincher Creek Hockey Association hosted a skills competion at the MCC arena, open to all players, parents and fans. The event began with a group portrait of all the Chinooks, Huskies, and coaches in attendance.  Different age levels put their skills to the test against their peers in a variety of challenges designed to showcase their abilities and skills they have developed over the course of the year while maintaining a fun atmosphere. Parents and coaches participated in a turkey shoot.

Sometimes Santa gets so much attention he can barely cope.

Santa got 10 minutes for looking so good
Atom Chinooks host Chestermere and Okotoks

Chinooks #16 Walker Anderson scored on Chestermere
Pincher Creek's Atom Chinooks hosted the Okotoks Oilers on December 17 and the Chestermere Lakers on December 18 at the Memorial Community Centre Arena.  The Oilers defeated the Chinooks 5-1 and the Lakers defeated the Chinooks 8-6.  The Chinooks have struggled a bit this season so far, but continue to put their hearts into it.

Support the kids


Pincher Creek's minor hockey teams are playing to smaller and smaller crowds of late.   What's up with that?  They deserve your support.  They're playing their hearts out every weekend.  Hats off to all the parents, grandparents, peers, and other hockey supporters who make it happen and cheer the kids on every weekend. 

Junior Basketball - Hawks host Piikani

Hawks vs Piikani
Hawks vs Piikani

Matthew Halton's Jr. Boys and Girls Hawks hosted their Piikani counterparts for basketball on December 12.  The Girls Hawks won by a wide margin.  The Boys Hawks narrowly defeated Piikani 42-40 in a good old fashioned barnburner.  Thanks to Gayle MacIntyre for sending in the attached photos of the games.






Hockey skills program


On Monday, December 12,  Rob McNeill was at the MCC Arena in Pincher Creek to run a hockey skills power edge program.  McNeill comes from the Lethbridge United Hockey has been running a program to help young hockey players with their stick handling and edge work. McNeill brings equipment to help kids develop more finesse on the ice.  He will continue  working with hockey players ages 8 to 15 every other Monday.  "I really enjoy spending this time with the kids," said McNeill.   The program continues, starting again in January and running until March.

