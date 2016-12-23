Poor driving conditions and multiple collisions south of Calgary

RCMP Alberta - Okotoks RCMP are advising both north and southbound lanes of traffic on highway #2 from Calgary south are in poor driving condition, snow covered, icy and low visibility. There have been multiple collisions. Volker Stevin and Main roads are in the process of sanding the highways.
RCMP are urging motorists to take precautions when travelling this holiday season, and if travel is non-essential to remain off the highway. If you do have to travel, please ensure you are prepared for any inclement weather conditions Ie: winter tires, emergency clothing supplies, heating sources and food rations.
