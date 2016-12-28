Poor Lethbridge area roadways during holiday season

In particular, on Dec. 23, 2016, there was a serious single vehicle rollover collision east of Coalhurst on Highway 3. A 26-year old woman passenger remains in a Calgary hospital with serious injuries resulting from being ejected from that rollover collision. At the time of the collision it was snowing and the roads were covered with ice and snow. Coalhurst Fire Department and Lethbridge EMS also responded. There were three occupants of the truck. A 26-year old woman passenger from Lethbridge, Alberta was ejected. The remaining two occupants, including a young 4-year old girl, remained in the truck. The 26-year old woman and the young girl were transported by ambulance to the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge for treatment. The driver of the truck, a 25 year old man from Lethbridge, Alberta, was not seriously injured in this collision.
On Boxing Day, nine vehicles were found abandoned in Highway 3 ditches. Each of these vehicles were checked by Coaldale RCMP officers to ensure there no occupants inside. The vehicles were likely driven into the ditches due to weather conditions including poor visibility.
Motorists are reminded to be aware of weather reports as they may have a significant impact on the road conditions. Alberta 511 provides updated online road conditions for Albertans. Motorists are asked to assess their need to travel when the road conditions are poor. They are further reminded to ensure their vehicles are properly prepared for winter travel. This may include installing winter tires, having their vehicles winterized and prior to traveling ensuring they have basic winter survival gear in their vehicles should they become stranded on area highways.
