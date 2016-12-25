Weather

Sunday, December 25, 2016

Seasons greetings from MLA Pat Stier

(ad)

Livingstone Macleod Constituency Office

Wishing you a Merry Christmas and every happiness throughout the coming New Year.
Pat Stier, MLA 
Livingstone Macleod

Toll Free: 1-800-565-0962

Constituency Office
Box 1209
Suite A, 2019 20 Ave. Highway #2 
North Nanton, Alberta T0L 1R0
Tel: 403-646-6256 Fax: 403-646-6250


Legislature Office

725 Legislature Annex
9718 107 St.
Edmonton, Alberta T5K 1E4
Tel: 780-427-1707

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll