Friday, December 23, 2016
Serious Collision on Highway 2A south of Red Deer
RCMP Alberta - At approximately 12:45 pm on December 23, 2016, the Blackfalds RCMP with the assistance of Red Deer County emergency services responded to a collision on Highway 2A and Lantern Street near Gasoline Alley. The investigation to date has revealed that both driver's involved in the collision have sustained serious injuries. We are seeking the assistance of anybody that directly witnessed the collision.
Please contact the RCMP Operational Communications Centre at (403) 885-3333 and you will be put in touch with an officer.
