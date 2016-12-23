Friday, December 23, 2016
Serious injury single vehicle rollover on Hwy 3 near Monarch
RCMP Alberta - On Dec. 23, 2016 at 7:20 p.m. Coaldale RCMP responded to a single vehicle rollover collision on Highway 3 near Monarch. The vehicle, an older pickup truck, lost control on the eastbound lanes of Highway 3 eventually rolling a number of times coming to a rest on the centre median.
At the time of the collision it was snowing and the roads were covered with ice and snow. Coalhurst Fire Department and Lethbridge EMS also responded to this scene. There were three occupants of the truck. A 26-year old woman passenger from Lethbridge, Alberta was ejected. The remaining two occupants, including a young 4-year old girl, remained in the truck. The 26-year old woman and the young girl were transported by ambulance to the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge for treatment. The 26-year old woman has since been transported by ground ambulance to a Calgary hospital for treatment to head and spinal injuries described as being critical. The 4-year old girl was released tonight from the hospital with only minor injuries.
The driver of the truck, a 25 year old man from Lethbridge, Alberta, was not seriously injured in this collision. Coaldale RCMP are still investigating this collision.
