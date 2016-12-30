SGB Fitbodies announces new McEachern Street location

I’m not here to be a ‘trainer’ - I’m here to be your partner and motivator. I want to form lasting relationships while encouraging you to transform your life.
At SGB Fitbodies, we provide quality, fun programs that produce real, lasting results. All of our programs are safe and highly effective - regardless of experience and age - no matter what your goals and fitness levels are.
Fitbodies Partner Program - An accountability program - your partner for support, motivation and planning & achieving your SMART goals.
MP Program - A nutrition program designed for improving body composition and health. 12 weeks of goal setting, education and accountability.
FIRE - Focused Intense Resistance Exercise - The Body Shaper - Consistently delivers rapid improvements in body shape and health.
ICE - Intense Cardio Exercise - Designed for fat loss with 2 workouts per week - modified to suit your needs.
Supplements - SGB Weigh Protein and Smoothie Bar - Coming Soon!
All of these programs are very affordable. Come in today for a FREE consultation. We will develop a strategy designed to move you in the direction you need to go!
SGB Fitbodies brand new location!
1348 McEachern Street, Unit B
Phone: 403.632.8149
Email: sgbfitbodies@gmail.com
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.