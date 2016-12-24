The legend of the Christmas rose

Local restaurateur Loretta Packham's award winning display at Mrs. P's included a large homage to one of her favourite Christmas tales, reproduced below.
In vain she searched the countryside for a flower that she might bring, but the winter had been cold and harsh – and there were no Christmas flowers to be found. Saddened, the girl began to weep. An angel passing over her stopped to provide comfort and smote the ground that was wet from her tears. There did spring a beautiful bush that bloomed of white roses.
"Nor myrrh, nor frankincense, nor gold," said the angel, "is offering more meet for the Christ Child than these pure Christmas Roses." And thus young Madelon went her way and worshipped the Prince of Peace, bearing the gift of her heart and tears.
Author unknown. Adapted from the early 15th century German poem "Es ist ein Ros' Entsprungen."
