The torch is passed at The Co-operators

|Kenton Farrow and Brenda Heislet
|At the farewell lunch
Heisler said she enjoyed her time with business, and her career was not unusual. "The Co-operators has a history of very longstanding agents."
"It has been a very challenging career."
Incoming Financial Advisor /Owner Kenton Farrow has worked in the insurance industry for mote than ten years, six of them being with The Co-operators. He said he's a small-town man at heart, having grown up in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, and when he was applying for the Advisor position in Pincher Creek he and his wife "immediately fell in love with the town of Pincher Creek.We see the strong community aspect of Pincher Creek as an ideal place to raise a family. Since arriving everyone has been so warm and welcoming which has made this transition just a great experience."
"Brenda Heisler has built up an incredible book of business, so I feel very fortunate to come in to such a well run operation. I have no doubt in the continued success of the office due to the great group we have in place. The staff are amazing and really work as a team."
"I look forward to getting to know as many people as I can in Pincher Creek and getting involved in the community as much as possible."
