Weather

Saturday, December 31, 2016

The torch is passed at The Co-operators

(advertorial)
Kenton Farrow and Brenda Heislet
After 29 years with The Co-operators in Pincher Creek, agent/owner Brenda Heisler officially passed the torch to Kenton Farrow in December, celebrating the transition with a farewell hamburger and cake lunch for the public in Brenda's honour at the Ranchland Mall on Thursday, December 15.  Heisler has retired after 29 years at The Co-p[erators. Farrow officially takes over as financial advisor/owner on January 1, 2017.  He's been transitioning into the role since December 1.


At the farewell lunch
"I started out as entry level, auto and home insurance," Heisler said the day before the lunch event.  She worked her way through all of the company's lines including commercial, farm, life, and wealth, and took over the business seven years ago as Agent/Owner.  She will continue living in the area, and the retirement is a welcome one. "I'm so looking forward to it," she said.  "I have a couple of small sideline businesses that I own, but I really want to do some major traveling, lots of golfing, maybe spend some time in the warm country (down south)."

Heisler said she enjoyed her time with business, and her career was not unusual.  "The Co-operators has a history of very longstanding agents."

"It has been a very challenging career."


Incoming Financial Advisor /Owner Kenton Farrow has worked in the insurance industry for mote than ten years, six of them being with The Co-operators.  He said he's a small-town man at heart, having grown up in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, and when he was applying for the Advisor position in Pincher Creek he and his wife "immediately fell in love with the town of Pincher Creek.We see the strong community aspect of Pincher Creek as an ideal place to raise a family. Since arriving everyone has been so warm and welcoming which has made this transition just a great experience."

"Brenda Heisler has built up an incredible book of business, so I feel very fortunate to come in to such a well run operation. I have no doubt in the continued success of the office due to the great group we have in place. The staff are amazing and really work as a team."

"I look forward to getting to know as many people as I can in Pincher Creek and getting involved in the community as much as possible."

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll