Time for a change

Sometimes if we are honest there are times when any of those cross our minds and we wonder why do we even bother. I have had those times where it seems to go great and then not so great, and I start to lose my hopes and dreams, and start to spend more time worrying and struggling just trying to get through a day. There has been lately something that I have started to go to when these times come; I started to ask what is it that I was really putting my hope in dreams in. I realized quickly that it wasn’t in something that would last or even could last, but in what I could do, and that wasn’t really anything that would last. I realized that I needed to rethink where my hope laid, I started listen to some of the music that I always find joy in and came to a song called Cornerstone and in a line it says “My hope is built on nothing less, then Jesus and His righteousness.” I had heard that song a 100 times but never had those words hit me so hard. I was always thinking I could fulfill my hopes and dreams, and then was upset when it didn’t work; when all along I should have been placing my hopes in Jesus.
It was at this time of year that I began to do that, after the Christmas rush and the chaos of the season was all over there was still something missing. Instead of trying to continue down the same path I decided to put my hopes for that year in Jesus and what do you know life was perfect. Well not really, I still struggled, but through it all I was able to look at the cross and truly see that Jesus was able to handle my struggles, concerns, ups, and downs and never walked away or left me hanging. I began to live more fulfilled in Him, instead of empty in myself.
If you are still striving on your own with a void that is never able to be filled; maybe this is the time for you to let it go and look to Jesus. Ask Jesus for forgiveness and turn to Him as Lord and Savior of your life, cast your hopes and dreams to the one who can walk with you through them all. If you know Jesus as Lord and Savior maybe now is the time to stop living, trying to do it all yourself and it is time to start living like we actually believe the gospel is real. We look to Jesus and not the world. No matter where you have been, what you have done, there is nowhere to far and anything to bad that God can’t love you through and redeem for His glory.
If you are looking for a place to find family, and a place where you can fit in I would like to invite you to join us any Sunday morning at 1030am At Vertical Church. We are really excited to announce that we are having our Grand Opening on Jan 15 and would love to see you all there.
