Town of Pincher Creek Operations snow statement

Town of Pincher Creek - The Town of Pincher Creek Operations team, under the director of Operations is comprised of 4 coordinators, Water, Waste Water and Capital Projects; Streets, Sanitary and Water Distribution; Solid Waste and Fleet Management; and Facilities and Open Spaces. There 5 full time maintenance workers, 1 full time water/wastewater treatment operator, 1 administrative professional and 2 part time, temporary staff within the department.
The Operations portfolio is extremely diverse and includes the maintenance, management and upgrades of key municipal infrastructure as well as water, waste water, storm water, water distribution, sanitary distribution, garbage collection, snow removal, facility maintenance, vehicle and equipment maintenance, digging graves and cemetery maintenance. One key aspect of our departmental success is communicating with residents and addressing community concerns, the operations department also participates in transportation, recycling and joint municipal disaster planning initiatives.
It is through the dedication and hard work of our departmental staff that we can consistently maintain our high commitment and service level to the residents and visitors of Pincher Creek alike.
Throughout the snowfall and blowing snow events of December 24-29, 2016, the Operations team responded actively, in accordance with the priority areas established in the Town of Pincher Creek Winter Street Maintenance Policy 302-13A. While snowfall accumulation did not meet the minimum 25cm as dictated by the policy to activate plowing, on-call staff acknowledged that blowing snow had the potential to cause traffic impediments and engaged in plowing and sanding, beginning on the morning of the 24th and for a minimum of 4 hours each day thereafter. Staff continue to maintain drifts caused by blowing snow and have begun snow removal efforts in accordance with the priorities set in the Winter Street Maintenance policy. For more specific information relating to plowing, sanding and removal of snow including snow fence installation, specific response thresholds, and application for special accommodation snow removal, please visit www.pinchercreek.ca under the streets section of the residents tab. Due to the climate and weather patterns in Pincher Creek, we anticipate snowfall and blowing snow to being an ongoing challenge for operations staff throughout the first quarter of 2017 and would like to extend our gratitude to the residents of Pincher Creek for their patience and support while we move snow and would like to remind motorists to maintain a clear distance from all working equipment.
If you have specific questions, comments or concerns regarding any Town Operations, please visit our website at www.pinchercreek.ca and complete a citizen's request.
