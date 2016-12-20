Upcoming Avail bookkeeping sessions

(ad)
Bookkeeping Sessions
Learn, update, sharpen your skills at one of our sessions for bookkeepers of all levels.
Quickbooks
Software updates and features to make you more efficient. Basic familiarity with Quickbooks accounting software is required.
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Sage
Software updates and features to make you more efficient. Basic familiarity with Sage accounting software is required.
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 • 7-9pm
Bookkeeping 101
New to bookkeeping? Our full-day session will cover the following topics to help you in your role: • Basic Principles of Accounting • Financial Statements • Bank Reconciliations • GST • Accounts Receivable • Accounts Payable • Long-Term Debt • Payroll • Capital Assets vs Expenses • Year-End Journal Entries • And more!
Friday, January 13, 2017 • 9am-4pm
Lunch included
Avail CPA Office
2315 2 Ave, Fort Macleod
Fee: $250 per person
events@availcpa.com
403.553.3355
