Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Upcoming Avail bookkeeping sessions

Bookkeeping Sessions

Learn, update, sharpen your skills at one of our sessions for bookkeepers of all levels.

 Quickbooks
Sage
Bookkeeping 101

Quickbooks

Software updates and features to make you more efficient. Basic familiarity with Quickbooks accounting software is required.

Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Avail CPA Office
2315 2 Ave, Fort Macleod
Fee: FREE

Sage

Software updates and features to make you more efficient. Basic familiarity with Sage accounting software is required.

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 • 7-9pm
Avail CPA Office
2315 2 Ave, Fort Macleod
Fee: FREE

Bookkeeping 101

New to bookkeeping? Our full-day session will cover the following topics to help you in your role: • Basic Principles of Accounting • Financial Statements • Bank Reconciliations • GST • Accounts Receivable • Accounts Payable • Long-Term Debt • Payroll • Capital Assets vs Expenses • Year-End Journal Entries • And more!

Friday, January 13, 2017 • 9am-4pm
Lunch included
Avail CPA Office
2315 2 Ave, Fort Macleod
Fee: $250 per person

Register Today!
events@availcpa.com
403.553.3355


