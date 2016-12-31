Weather

Saturday, December 31, 2016

YPM is now Avail CPA - same great people, new name.

(ad)

Avail CPA

 Featuring
Brian Nelson CPA, CA
PARTNER
  • Has lived in Fort Macleod since 2012
  • Involved in Chamber of Commerce, volunteering for the Antique Show, Santa Claus Parade, Business Awards Gala, local church congregation
  • Grew up helping on dad and grandpa's cattle ranch in Mountain View
  • Works with agriculture and small-to-medium sized business to make their operations better


No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll