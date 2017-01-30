2017 Epiphany celebration at St. Michael's

Chris Davis -
|Kings and Queens for a day
Pincher Creek's St. Michael's School held their annual Epiphany celebrations on Thursday, January 19. Students participated in a special assembly at the Dale Wentz Memorial Gymnasium. The event celebrated catholic culture with French traditions and was led by French Immersion teacher Dominque Plouffe-Chandler
and several older students, and included a play by about the visit of the Magi to the Christ child, a traditional King and Queen dance, and the return of galette des Rois (King cakes). Those who found a marascino cherry in their cakes were named Kings and Queens for the day.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.