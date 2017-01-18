Alberta government moves forward with panel to strengthen child intervention

The 13-member panel includes representatives from all parties in the legislature and leading Alberta experts on child intervention and Indigenous issues:
- Chair: Debbie Jabbour, MLA for Peace River
- Maria Fitzpatrick, MLA for Lethbridge-East
- Nicole Goehring, MLA for Edmonton-Castle Downs
- Graham Sucha, MLA for Calgary-Shaw
- Heather Sweet, MLA for Edmonton-Manning
- Cameron Westhead, MLA for Banff-Cochrane
- Jason Nixon, Wildrose caucus, MLA for Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre
- Ric McIver, Interim Leader, Progressive Conservative caucus, MLA for Calgary-Hays
- Dr. David Swann, Leader, Alberta Liberal caucus, MLA for Calgary-Mountain View
- Greg Clark, Leader, Alberta Party caucus, MLA for Calgary-Elbow
- Dr. Peter Choate, MSW, PhD, Mount Royal University
- Dr. Patti LaBoucane-Benson, PhD, Native Counselling Services of Alberta
- Dr. Bruce MacLaurin, MSW, PhD, University of Calgary
Irfan Sabir, Minister of Human Services and MLA for Calgary-McCall, will sit as an ex-officio member on the panel.
“There is nothing more heartbreaking than the death of a child, and no task more important than preventing these needless tragedies. It is our responsibility as legislators and as a society to do more, and to do better, for our children. This panel’s work is critical to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to be safe, nurtured, and to thrive.”Irfan Sabir, Minister of Human Services
The first meeting of the panel will be held Feb. 1, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., at Government House in Edmonton. The meeting will be open to the public.
