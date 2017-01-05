Armed robbery at gas bar in Blackfalds, suspects sought

On January 5, 2017 at approximately 6:40 am the Blackfalds RCMP responded to an armed robbery at the Co-op Gas Bar in Blackfalds. Two male suspects entered the store with long barrel firearms and pointed them at the store employees, demanding cash and cigarettes. The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes which was put in a black backpack. They fled the scene in a dark grey 4 door vehicle, possibly a Mazda, last seen heading northbound on Broadway Avenue in Blackfalds.
The suspects are described as:
Suspect #1
- Male
- 12-16 years of age
- Slim build
- Wearing a red hoodie with a emblem on it containing a deer
Male
17-19 years of age
Slim build
Wearing a black Canada Goose jacket with a fur hood and black balaclava
- Dark grey 4 door sedan believed to be a Mazda
If you have any information about this incident or any other crime, please contact the Blackfalds RCMP at (403)885-3300. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stopperswww.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
