Armed robbery in Fort Macleod

The suspect is described as a white male, 5"7", slim build and in his mid to late 20's. He was wearing a black hoodie with a large scarf wrapped around his head and lighter jeans with black sneakers.
If you have information regarding these incidents or any other crime please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at (403) 553-7200or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
