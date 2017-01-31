Weather

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Armed robbery in Fort Macleod


RCMP Alberta - On January 30, 2017, at approximately 8:30 PM, the Fort Macleod RCMP responded to an armed robbery at the Liquor Cabinet on Main Street in Fort Macleod. A unknown suspect with a three-inch folding knife entered the store and demanded the clerk open the cash registrar and turn it towards him. The male then left with an undisclosed amount of cash and walked eastbound toward 6th Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5"7", slim build and in his mid to late 20's. He was wearing a black hoodie with a large scarf wrapped around his head and lighter jeans with black sneakers.

If you have information regarding these incidents or any other crime please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at (403) 553-7200or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

