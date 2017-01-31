Associated Peewee players help Bantam Chinooks through a rough patch

Bantam Chinooks with Peewee associated players
Chris Davis - Pincher Creek's Bantam Chinooks recently played their first playdown games of the season, hosting the Crowsnest Pass Thunder at the MCC on January 24 and travelling to the Coaldale rink for the second game against the Thunder on January 27. I caught the home game. The Chinooks regular bench was much diminished due to suspensions, injuries at their recent tournament and other factors, and three Peewee Chinooks leaped into the breach, and proved to be very valuable additions to the team. The Thunder won the game 4-3, but it was a hard-earned win.
Bantam Chinooks vs CNP Thunder
Easton Fitzpatrick scored twice for the Chinooks, and Cade Ames scored once. Chinooks earning assists were Connor Stuckey, associated player Riley Potts, and associated player Rhett Fitzpatrick. Scoring for the Thunder were Jace Lewis, Tucker Gietz, Christopher Collings, and Sante Canderan. Canderan also earned two assists. Also earning assists were Lewis, Cameron Hewison, and Cooper Snider. Chinooks goalie Wes Krampe and Thunder goalie Foster Fowler were worked hard throughout the game, a dynamic effort from both of them. Results from the second playdown game were not available at press time.
On Saturday January 29 the Chinooks travelled to Nanton for a regular season game. Nanton was ahead 4-3 at the outset of the third period, but the Chinooks scored four unanswered goals to win it 7-4. Dillon Stevenson scored twice for the Chinooks and earned two assists. Sam Jordan scored once and earned two assists. Scoring a goal and an assist each for the Chinooks were Michael Kleinhans-Kaupp, Logan Deley, Brayden Scotton, and Cade Ames. Also earning assists were Nickalas Crook, and Easton Fitzpatrick. Goalie Wesley Krampe stopped 12 of 16 shots. Tighe Strauss scored twice for Nanton. Olivia Comstock and Olivia Laidley scored the other two Nanton goals. Nanton goalie Jacob Martin stopped 27 of 34 shots.
The Bantam Chinooks have a regular season road game against Rockyford scheduled for February 3 before bringing it home to the MCC on Saturday February 4 for a game against Foremost/Bow Island, to start at 9:00 pm. They head to Nanton for another regular season game the next day.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.