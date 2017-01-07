Weather

Saturday, January 7, 2017

Bear spray deployed at Okotoks house party, suspect sought by police


RCMP Alberta - On January 6, 2017 at approximately 9:17 pm Okotoks RCMP were dispatched to a house party in the Air Ranch area in the Town of Okotoks where bear spray was deployed. A group, including the suspect who deployed the bear spray, fled the area in two vehicles and are believed to be from the City of Calgary.

The suspect male is described as Latino, approximately 5'6" in height, He was wearing a black hat and black baggy sweater. His pants were described as camo with a green print.

Suspect vehicles described as a black Ford truck and a smaller car.

The RCMP is always seeking public help is solving crime. If you have any information, regarding any other crime, please call the Okotoks RCMP Detachment at 403-995-4202. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You do not need to reveal your identity and Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to Call Display, Call Trace or tape any phone calls. If your information leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash award up to $2,000.00. We want your tip, not your name. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

