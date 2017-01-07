Bear spray deployed at Okotoks house party, suspect sought by police

The suspect male is described as Latino, approximately 5'6" in height, He was wearing a black hat and black baggy sweater. His pants were described as camo with a green print.
Suspect vehicles described as a black Ford truck and a smaller car.
The RCMP is always seeking public help is solving crime. If you have any information, regarding any other crime, please call the Okotoks RCMP Detachment at 403-995-4202. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You do not need to reveal your identity and Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to Call Display, Call Trace or tape any phone calls. If your information leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash award up to $2,000.00. We want your tip, not your name. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.