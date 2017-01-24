Calgary man arrested for luring Utah girl

Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) alleges that the accused lured a 14-year-old girl from Utah after the two met on social media. The two were involved in a sexually explicit conversation and the accused coerced the victim into sending compromising photos. These online chats were discovered by the victim’s parents, who contacted local police in Utah.
Layton City Police Department conducted the initial investigation and contacted ICE in May 2016. The accused was arrested at his home in Calgary’s Mayland Heights neighbourhood on January 19, 2017. A number of electronic devices were seized for further analysis.
“The internet has given sexual offenders the ability to reach across local and country lines to contact and abuse our children worldwide. It is through the corroboration of agencies who are working across international borders that can make these arrests, and bring closure to the victims wherever they live,” said Det. Bryan Purdy of Layton City Police.
Aaron Scott Jovanovic, 22, charged with child luring (x 2), making child pornography, possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography, and making explicit materials available to a minor.
Anyone with information about this investigation, or any child exploitation offence is encouraged to contact local police or cybertip.ca.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. Members of Alberta Sheriffs, Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP work in ALERT.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.