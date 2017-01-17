Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Caroline man sentenced to 3 years imprisonment for sex offences against a minor
RCMP Alberta - On August 18, 2016 Innisfail RCMP entered into an investigation involving sexual offences of a minor. Nathan Kyle Pixley of Caroline AB was arrested and subsequently charged with a number of sexual offences involving that same minor. On January 16, 2017 Nathan Pixley entered a guilty plea to luring a child plus three additional sexually related offences on a minor. Pixley was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment, less 225 days pre-trial custody and is to have no contact with his victim.
