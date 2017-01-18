Chinook basketball: Dragons defeat Panthers and Pandas

|Dragons vs Panthers
- Dragons Boys win first place at St. Mary's tournament
Top Dragons scorers in the Girls game were Olivia Citrigno with 19 points, Abby Smith with 18 points, and Sydney Bruder with 11 points. Top scorers for the Pandas were A. Vigna with 13 point, and Hailey Williams and M. Loseth with 4 points each. Players of the Game were Sydney Bruder, Hailey Williams, and Abby Smith.
Top Dragons scorers in the Boys game were Mitchell Zoratti with 20 points, Calvin Cooley with 10 points, and Tyler Gerber with 8 points. Top scorers for the Panthers were C. Miskulin with 10 points, L. Wall with 7 points, and E. Wall with 5 points. Players of the Gamer were Tyler Gerber, Ben Cooley (STM), and K. Ryden (CNP).
|Dragons first place at St. Mary's tournament (Kelly Cooley photo)
The Boys Dragons earned first place after an undefeated run at the 2017 St. Mary's Invitational Tournament in Taber last weekend.
