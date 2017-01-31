Weather

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Chinook boys basketball - Sabres win tournament, defeat Kainai


Chris Davis - Lundbreck's Livingstone Sabres JV Boys Basketball team travelled to High River for a AA tournament on the weekend , where they defeated host team Notre Dame in the final to earn first place.  On Monday evening the Senior Sabres squad hosted Kainai at the Livingstone School gym, winning 65-55 after four very competitive quarters.


The Senior Sabres had an edge over Kainai for much of the game, but the score was tied at 41 in the third quarter, with the quarter ultimately ending 42-41 Sabres.  Both teams were very strong, but the Sabres pulled ahead a little at a time throughout the final quarter to win it 65-55.  Top scorers for the Sabres were Jonathan Erickson with 19 points, Quinlan Connelly-Engle with 13 points, and Brock Gatzky with 8 points.

The Sabres are now undefeated after five league games and are at the top of the Chinook league standings. Right behind them statistically are the St. Michael's Dragons, who are undefeated after four league games.  The Dragons and the Sabres are scheduled to meet at the St. Michael's court on Monday evening, January 6.

