Chinook boys basketball - Sabres win tournament, defeat Kainai

The Senior Sabres had an edge over Kainai for much of the game, but the score was tied at 41 in the third quarter, with the quarter ultimately ending 42-41 Sabres. Both teams were very strong, but the Sabres pulled ahead a little at a time throughout the final quarter to win it 65-55. Top scorers for the Sabres were Jonathan Erickson with 19 points, Quinlan Connelly-Engle with 13 points, and Brock Gatzky with 8 points.
The Sabres are now undefeated after five league games and are at the top of the Chinook league standings. Right behind them statistically are the St. Michael's Dragons, who are undefeated after four league games. The Dragons and the Sabres are scheduled to meet at the St. Michael's court on Monday evening, January 6.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.