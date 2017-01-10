Cowley Fire responds to chicken coop blaze

|Jim Cisar photos
Pincher Creek Emergency Services was also dispatched, but were asked to stand down as the fire was under control and there were no human injuries. There was no other damage to any other property, The coop is still standing but is not currently structurally sound. Cisar said the probable cause of the fire was a heat lamp within the small space, fueled by a combination of dust, hay, grain, and other combustibles.
