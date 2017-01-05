Weather

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Dragons Days at St. Michael's

St. Michael's students with author/historian Gord Tolton at Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village

C. Davis T. Lucas - In late December the Middle School at St. Michael's held a three day immersive education event featuring a wide variety of activities for students to choose from, both inside the school and out in the community.  Activities included kayaking, curling, skating, pottery, beading, knitting, sewing, CPR and AED instruction, basketball camp, cooking at the community hall, volunteering at the food bank, Blackfoot drumming, Judo, and community/career presentations at Pincher Creek RCMP, Pincher Creek Emergency Services, and Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village.


The students who participated had the opportunity to try new experiences of their own choosing.  This allowed them to explore activities and interests in a monitored setting with participation from educators and people who have experience in their chosen fields of study and activity.

