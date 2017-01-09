Elk Valley wins 2017 Pincher Creek Midget tournament
First place: Elk Valley Wild
Second Place: Pincher Creek Huskies
Third place: Picture Butte Blades
Chris Davis - Pincher Creek's Midget Huskies hosted a non-league tournament at the Memorial Community Centre Arena. Four teams participated in a total of eight games, including Elk Valley's Wild, Picture Butte's Blades, and High River's Foothills Flyers. Elk Valley won all four of their games by convincing margins to win the tournament. The Huskies earned second place despite being ultimately reduced to eight active players due to injuries sustained over the course of the weekend. The Blades earned third place by defeating the Flyers in a shootout. Overall it was a dynamic tournament featuring well-matched teams.
Results:
Elk Valley Wild 10, Foothills Flyers 6
Pincher Creek Huskies 6, Picture Butte Blades 2
Picture Butte Blades 6, Foothills Flyers 5
Elk Valley Wild 8, Pincher Creek Huskies 2
Elk Valley Wild 9, Picture Butte Blades 7
Pincher Creek Huskies 10, Foothills Flyers 3
Game for third place: Picture Butte Blades 6, Foothills Flyers 3
Game for first and second place: Elk Valley Wild 6, Pincher Creek Huskies 2
After two days of preliminary games on Friday and Saturday, two final games were played on Sunday.
The Blades and the Flyers contested for third place in a game that illustrated how evenly matched the two teams are. When these two teams met earlier in the tournament (on Saturday morning) the Blades won 6-5. Blades Captain Jared McCloud earned a hat trick in that game, and scored the tying goal in the third. On Sunday the Blades scored two unanswered goals in the first period. The Flyers tied it 2-1 in the second period before the Blades scored once more. It was 3-2 Blades until early in the third period, when the Flyers scored again. The rest of the period was a dynamic battle of the goaltenders, and at the buzzer it was still 3-3. Five minutes of overtime didn't change the scoreboard. A shootout followed, and several players tried unsuccessfully to break the impasse before Blades #13 Blake Doelle deked out the Flyers' goalie to win the game.
Blades shootout hero #13 Blake Doell
In the final game to decide first and second place the Huskies were definitely up against the odd. The Wild steamrollered right over them when they met during the preliminaries, defeating the Huskies 6-2 in the fourth game of the weekend on Saturday afternoon. That score wasn't a fluke, Elk Valley dominated much of the game, took a brief break, and then defeated the Blades 9-7. The Huskies had a significantly smaller bench than the Wild at the beginning of the tournament, and lost the considerable talents of #6 Josh Conley after his arm was broken during the last game on Saturday.
The first half of the final game was a fairly even contest, with the Huskies holding their own. Huskies #11 Jesson Luco scored the first goal of the game at the 15:37 mark of the first period, which went unanswered until the 1:58 mark when Wild #9 Jake Beranek scored, at approximately the same time as his team came out of a shorthanded position. Wild #10 Chase Rayman scored just less than a minute into the second period, on his way to another hat trick. The game was increasingly hostile throughout the second period, with each team serving 4 penalties each, including Game Misconducts for Beranek and Huskies #10 Chase Snider. Snider sustained an injury on that play as well, and the Huskies' bench shrunk to only two subs. Huskies #17 Hunter Gudmundson revived the team's spirits with a spectacular unassisted goal at the 8:49 mark, to tie it 2-2. It was to be the Huskies' last goal of the game. Huskies goalie #33 Tyson Goodreau made glove save after glove save, but eventually the odds caught up with him and the team, Rayman scored twice more before the period ended to complete his hat trick, putting the Wild ahead 4-2 by the end of the second period. The Huskies gave it 100% in the final period, but the Wild scored once at the 7:35 mark and once more with only 6.4 seconds left to win the game 6-2, earning first place in the tournament.
Huskies Coach Blair Goodreau was pragmatic about the way it all unfolded. "Tough way to finish a tournament with only 7 guys, but those boys, they played really well. I think coaches matched lines well too. It was all a great effort."
Next weekend the Huskies get back to the regular season, hosting Lomond at the Coleman rink starting at 7:45 pm on Saturday January 14. On Sunday they will travel to Foremost to take on the Flyers.
