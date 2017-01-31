Family Literacy Day celebrated at Matthew Halton High School

|David Poulsen with student Blake Coombs
Mary Coombs photo
Bear Snores On dramatic presentation
Many queued in line to talk to Poulsen and to purchase some of the many of his titles he had on hand. Student Blake Coombs chose the book 'Numbers', which tells the story of a student who has a charismatic anti-Semitic teacher who denies the holocaust happened. Coombs was intrigued by the historical aspect. The storyline carries a subtext of developing and exercising independent critical thinking.
Poulsen has a catalogue of 24 titles he has written. "I have written for almost every age. I have kind of covered the whole gamut." He visits between 80 and 100 schools per year, "Getting kids pumped about reading and writing."
He had some advice for those who would like to become authors. "The first step is to read. I don't know any authors that don't read constantly. Read - number one, write - number two. And don't give up. Those are the three, because it is tough. You are going to get those rejection letters."
In attendance to encourage continuing reading was local Librarian Janice Day from the Pincher Creek & District Municipal Library. She encouraged students to obtain a new library card as it is free to students, with parental consent.
|Dramatic presentation (L. Heine photos)
