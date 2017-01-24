Farm Succession Planning Seminars
February 1, 2017
10:00 am – 12:00 pm Lebel mansion 696 Kettles St.
Protect Your Land and Your Legacy
Best Practices for Farm Succession
Transitioning the family farm operation from the founding generation to the next generation involves planning ahead to reduce conflict and costs before life’s contingencies arise. Let our farm succession experts in law, tax and financial planning help your operation to navigate regulations and develop a successful strategy for the future.
Presented by:
Stephen C. Mogdan and R. Travis Bissett, Lawyers, Stringam LLP
Rebecca Sanford, CPA, CA, Tax Manager, KPMG Enterprise
Master Financial Planner, Wealth and Succession Planning
To register, or for more info, call Justine @ 403-328-5577 or e-mail justine@stringam.ca