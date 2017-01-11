Friends of St. Michael's orange and grapefruit fundraiser

Friends of St. Michael’s School
2017 Orange & Grapefruit Fundraiser
A Taste Of The Sun In Mid-Winter!
It's Back! Friends Of St. Michael’s Popular Orange And Grapefruit Fundraiser, Freshly Picked From A California Orchard
Click here for a printable order form and drop it off at Saint Michael's School Office By 4PM Wednesday, January 18th, 2017.
Orders MUST Be Picked Up At St. Michael’s School Between 10AM - NOON Saturday, January 28th, 2017
We Appreciate Your Support Proceeds Go To Support Student Activities At St. Michael's School
40 Pound Box Of Oranges - $42.00
20 Pound Box Of Oranges - $25.00
30 Pound Box Of Grapefruit - $42.00
15 Pound Box Of Grapefruit - $25.00
(Cheques Payable To “Friends Of St. Michaels School”)
Orders unclaimed by noon January 28th will be donated to charity (we can't store them).
Please text 403-339-8744 or email coolprosolutions@gmail.com if you have any questions.
