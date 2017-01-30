Grand opening of drive thru eco waste recycling building Feb. 4

(ad)
GRAND OPENING
ANNOUNCING TO THE COMMUNITIES OF THE CROWSNEST PASS, TOWN OF PINCHER CREEK, VILLAGE OF COWLEY, AND MUNICIPAL DISTRICT OF PINCHER CREEK AND SURROUNDING AREAS
THE OPENING OF OUR NEW DRIVE THRU ECO WASTE RECYCLING BUILDING
Featuring paint, e-waste, batteries, used motor oil, used oil filters, tires, propane bottles, household hazardous wastes, cardboard, plastics and more.
While you are here. visit the Re-use centre - drop it off and/or pick it up!
February 4, 2017
10:00 A.M - 3:00 PM
Lunch will be available
AT THE CROWSNEST/PINCHER CREEK LANDFILL
6 KM SOUTH WEST OF COWLEY, ALBERTA
(past the Village of Cowley, turn south off of Highway #3 just before Lundbreck, follow the signs - approx 6 km south)
Operators of the Cowley Landfill
THE CROWSNEST/PlNCHER CREEK LANDFILL ASSOClATlON
Box 668
Pincher Creek, AB TOK 1WO (403) 628-3849 Fax (403)628-2258